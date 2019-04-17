Blazers’ Brandon Roy Is the Best to Come out of Seattle Says Ex Celtic

Brandon Roy was the man during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The sixth overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Washington, Roy was acquired by the Blazers in a draft-day trade.

The NBA’s 2007 Rookie of the Year, Roy was the connector to the post jail-Blazers, era.

Knee injuries cut short his career, but he still was an NBA All Star from 2008-2010.

A native of Seattle, Washington, Roy has the respect of his peers.

Seattle is rich in talent, FYI! Insert: Zach LaVine, DeJounte Murray, Jason Terry, Isaiah Thomas, Doug Christie, Marvin Williams, Spencer Hawes, Tony Wroten Jr, Aaron Brooks, and Allonzo Trier.

“He was the most NBA ready out of any of us that came out of the city,” Memphis Grizzlies guard, Avery Bradley tells NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“If it wasn’t for leg injuries, there is no telling what he could have accomplished.”

More tidbits via Landon Buford:

Roy was a high school standout of Garfield in Seattle, Washington. He was considered a four-star recruit per Scout.com and was listed as the sixth best at his position, which was the shooting guard position and 36th in the nation back in 2002. He would then go on to play four years at the University of Washington, which featured future NBA players Nate Robinson, Will Conroy, Bobby Jones, and Justin Dentmon. After the 2006 season at Washington, Roy declared for the NBA Draft and the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the sixth pick in the 2006 draft. The Timberwolves, however, would trade his draft rights immediate to Portland for Randy Foye. During Roy’s 2006- 2007 rookie campaign, he became an immediate impact for the Blazers as he went on to capture the Rookie of the year award in nearly-unanimous fashion. He also made the All-NBA Team twice in his career would average 18.8 points 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Roy only played six seasons in the NBA from 2006- 2013 due to a series of leg injuries, which forced him to retire early. In 2016, Brandon Roy coached Nathan Hale High School boys basketball to a 29-0 record, which featured Michael Porter Jr., Jontay Porter, and P. J. Fuller. Roy was also named, High School Coach of the Year. After Michael Porter Jr., Jontay Porter, and P. J. Fuller all left high school. Roy took over his high school alma mater Garfield as their head coach in May of 2017.

Roy had some memorable moments while playing for the Blazers.

Insert the January 27, 2008 comeback win over Atlanta the Atlanta Hawks. Roy battled a fever and finished with 24 points, including 8 in the final 2:50, in the stunning victory.

Then there was the time he hit a game-winning three-pointer against Houston the Houston Rockets on November 6, 2008.

If you’re tardy to the party: Roy, hit the go-ahead jumper with 1.9 remaining in overtime.

Who could forget the Roy dropping a career-high 52 points in a Blazers win over the Dallas Mavericks?

In case you forgot: In that game, Roy shot 14/27 from the field and 19/21 from the free throw line and during one stretch in the third quarter, he scored 15 straight points.