Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Contract: How Much Does Clippers Rookie Make?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is another in a long line of excellent John Calipari point guards. The Kentucky head coach mentored the likes of Jamal Murray in Lexington, as well as Derrick Rose at Memphis.

Also known as SGA, Gilgeous-Alexander entered the starting rotation quickly for the Los Angeles Clippers this season after the franchise trade for him with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in last summer’s NBA Draft.

He has acquitted himself well, scoring 10.8 points per game, while dishing out 3.3 assists per contest, as well. The 6-foot-6, 180-pounder roared out to a 14-point 1st quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4, currently playing on ABC.

How much is he making as a rookie, and what’s his contract say about his future in Los Angeles? Let’s take a look.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Rookie Contract & Salary

According to Spotrac, SGA signed a 2-year, $7.33 million contract with the Clippers. This has a team option for 2020 and 2021. If Los Angeles picks him up again, he will make $4.14 million in 2020-21 and $5.5 million in 2021-22.

This commitment would see his annual salary go up to $7.52 million in 2022-23. He could become a restricted free agent during the summer of 2022.

Doc Rivers has to like what he’s seen out of his rookie point guard. He’s long, and has been able to defend most of the top guards in the Western Conference (outside of Steph Curry in this 1st Round series). The discussion for the Clippers is who they will add that SGA will pass to next season.

Here’s what our own Jeff Smith had to write about the Clippers’ chances at getting Kevin Durant this offseason.

The Clippers can potentially set themselves up to make a run at two max free agents, similar to the expected approach by the Knicks. This would create the opportunity to recruit Durant and whichever star they see as the right fit. It could be Kyrie Irving, who some have linked with Durant as a top pairing in New York, or someone like Kawhi Leonard potentially.

Getting someone in the caliber of Durant, Irving or Leonard would be a boon for a player like SGA, who could in equal parts facilitate to them and improve his own scoring production with defenses paying more attention to other threats.

Leonard looks like a great option to join the Clippers next season. Chris Broussard had this to say on Undisputed last week.

“They’ve recruited Kawhi all year. They have people going to the games. ‘Hey, we’re just letting you know we’re here Kawhi!’ I don’t think it’s anything against LeBron, they’re friendly…but the Lakers are in such disarray.”

Either way, Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t going anywhere soon, and his playoff performance Sunday is a promising sign for future success.