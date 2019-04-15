Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Schedule: What Upcoming Tournaments Will He Play?

Following an incredible finish to the 2019 Masters in which Tiger Woods completed a fourth-round comeback to pick up his fifth win at Augusta, the attention shifts to the future. And more specifically, a topic which is always popular involving what Woods’ plans will be for the remainder of the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule.

It can be very hit-or-miss attempting to figure out when and where Tiger will play next, as he’s cut down his schedule quite a bit, which is understandable. But while there’s nothing set in stone at this point, we do have an idea of the events Woods is likely to take part in and others which seem like a longshot at best.

We’re going to first look at some comments on Woods’ schedule and also how the remainder of his PGA Tour season could look.

Tiger Woods Addresses PGA Tour Schedule

One thing we know for certain is that Tiger will not be ramping up his schedule drastically after winning the Masters. As USA TODAY’s Steve DiMeglio quoted, Woods said he won’t be playing as much as last year. Beyond that, he admitted he’ll actually play less and confirmed that the number of events won’t be increasing.

“I’m not going to play as much as I did last year,” said Woods, who played 18 PGA Tour events last season, plus the Ryder Cup and the Hero World Challenge. “I played a little bit too much last year because I kept trying to qualify for World Golf Championships events and the (FedExCup) Playoffs. The playing schedule doesn’t change. I’m going to play a little bit less than I did last year.

As far as his upcoming schedule, there’s very little chance that he’ll play the week before any major tournament. That will eliminate a few events from the mix right away, but there are others which jump out as likely options for Woods to take part in.

Let’s dive into the potential schedule of events which he may play by laying out the remainder of the PGA Tour schedule.

Tiger Woods’ Upcoming Schedule: Likely Events He’ll Play

*Note: Events in bold are ones Tiger will likely play or has a chance to take part in. The schedule is courtesy of PGATour.com.

RBC Heritage (April 18-21)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 25-28)

Wells Fargo Championship (May 2-5)

AT&T Byron Nelson (May 9-12)

PGA Championship (May 16-19)

Charles Schwab Challenge (May 23-26)

Memorial Tournament (May 30-June 2)

RBC Canadian Open (June 6-9)

U.S. Open (June 13-16)

Travelers Championship (June 20-23)

Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 27-30)

3M Open (July 4-7)

John Deere Classic (July 11-14)

The Open Championship (July 18-21)

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (July 25-28)

Wyndham Championship (August 1-4)

The Northern Trust (August 8-11)

BMW Championship (August 15-18)

TOUR Championship (August 22-25)

It’s worth noting that the Scottish Open is on July 11-14, but falls just before The Open Championship. There may be a chance he plays in that, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

The Northern Trust is the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but if Tiger is within the top 70 in FedEx Cup Points he could potentially hold off on playing until the week after at the BMW Championship. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will make it into The Northern Trust. Following Woods’ win at the Masters, he sits No. 13 overall, so he’s in a good position to take that approach.

READ NEXT: Tiger Woods’ Nike Contract: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know