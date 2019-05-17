Ashley Massaro’s Daughter, Alexa, Was Active on Instagram Before News of Her Mother’s Death Broke

Ashley Massaro’s only daughter, Alexa, was born in 2000. Just under a day before Massaro’s untimely death was confirmed publicly by WWE, Alexa shared an Onion article to her Instagram stories.

The Onion article, which addressed the recent abortion ban passed by Alabama legislature, can be seen below:

Though Alexa did not immediately make a statement on her mother’s death, she has acknowledged her love for her mother on Instagram on a number of occasions in the past.

Alexa & Her Mother Shared Photos on Instagram Frequently

Massaro has never been married, nor has she ever publicly confirmed who Alexa’s father is. Alexa does make mention of her apparent father on Instagram, a man named Austin Fierstadt, a boxer who has gone by “The Cell King” in the past, but she has also given her mother many shoutouts over the years.

In 2017, Alexa shared a photo of herself as a child with Massaro, writing, “my fav pic from the year i cut my own bangs love u ma”

In turn, for her daughter’s 18th birthday, Massaro shared an old photo, writing of the milestone day,

My little angel baby and I so long ago. Her bday is in 2 weeks and she will be 18! Time flew, I could cry thinking about it but I know the closeness we share will never change no matter how old she gets. I truly love her more than any thing or anyone in this world! Happy early birthday bug! You’ll always be my little girl! Ps-she used to hate when I dressed her like this cuz she thought it looked too boyish lol now she looks back at it and smiles 😜

Massaro Left the WWE in 2008, Citing Alexa’s Apparent Health Concerns

Massaro left the WWE in 2008, citing her daughter’s health needs as the main reason for her departure. Alexa was seven years old at the time.

Massaro didn’t provide any specific details, but she did write on her blog, “At this point when she is sick and needs me home, I have to make the decision to bow out of WWE for a while and take care of my daughter … I wish I could do both and that there were more ways to get everything done but with the severity of the situation I’m going to have to ask for an early release for now.”

In an August 2018 Instagram post, Massaro wrote of her daughter, “I love this kid more than life itself!! She’s so amazing and hilarious and sweet and kind and smart! So grateful I got a good one!”

