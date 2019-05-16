Ashley Massaro Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Massaro, the former WWE wrestler and winner of WWE’s “2005 Raw Diva Search,” is dead at the way too young age of 39, WWE has confirmed.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends,” wrote WWE on Twitter. WWE offered tribute to Massaro with a photo gallery.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends.

What was the cause of death? How did Ashley Massaro die? According to The Blast, that remains unclear. Dispatch audio obtained by The Blast indicates the call came in for an unconscious female and CPR was “in progress.”

However, word is spreading quickly in professional wrestling circles. Former WWE star Jillian Hall told Heavy.com that she was “absolutely devastated… heartbroken” by the news of Massaro’s passing.

TMZ Sports also confirmed the death. “Massaro was transported from her home in Suffolk County, NY to a nearby hospital where she died early Thursday morning,” wrote TMZ.

On her Instagram page, Ashley Massaro described herself as “WWE Diva,Maxim/Playboy/Kandy/Flex Celebrity Covergirl, host MTV/E!/Fuse,actress Smallville on CW/Survivor on CBS/@943theshark Radio On Air Personality.”

1. The Medical Examiner Has Confirmed Ashley Massaro’s Death But It’s Considered ‘Non-Criminal,’ Reports Say

According to The Blast, the death was confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s office, but authorities are saying very little about the circumstances. The call for help came in at 5:23 a.m. on May 16, 2019.

“The Suffolk County Medical Examiner in New York tells The Blast, Massaro died Thursday and was brought to the medical examiner’s office,” wrote the Blast, which added that authorities don’t believe foul play was involved in the death.

“We’re told the death is currently under investigation, but officials would not say more at this time,” the site reported.

TMZ Sports also writes that the cause of death is not yet known but adds that Ashley’s death is being considered “non-criminal.”

2. Ashley Massaro Posted Positively on Instagram a Week Ago

A week before her death, Ashley Massaro was writing positive comments on Instagram.

“Throwback to last summer in Vegas w @heymanhustle for the #thisisvegas campaign shot at the @hardrockhotellv since I’ll be headed there for @starrcastevents Memorial Weekend which is also MY BIRTHDAY!” she wrote in the most recent post.

“Can’t wait to see all the familiar faces and to meet some new punx at the event! It’s gonna be a blast! Get your presales in and your trip booked by visiting @starrcastevents website! So excited! It’s in almost 2 weeks! Yay! Xoxo 💋.”

She posted on Twitter just hours before her death was revealed.

Massaro’s career included a stint on “Survivor: China” in 2007 and a Playboy Magazine cover that year. She left WWE the following year.

She had dated Matt Hardy but it was not clear whether she was dating anyone at the time of her death.

3. Fans Offered Condolences After Hearing the News

Ashley Massaro was one of my favorites. RIP 🥺🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/9IlzhfT53E — Monica (@straightburnit) May 17, 2019

“Ashley Massaro was one of my favorites. RIP,” wrote one fan on Twitter after news of Ashley’s death began to spread.

Ashley massaro on April 27th she looked fine wtf pic.twitter.com/LOOQJkXGbP — Vincent (@gemni888) May 17, 2019

“Rest In Peace Ashley Massaro. You will be missed,” wrote another. “Just heard about Ashley Massaro passing away and I can’t believe it. Just, absolutely devastating and tragic. My thoughts go to her family and loved ones,” a woman wrote.

“No matter what you thought about Ashley Massaro’s ability in wrestling, she always treated people very nicely. Saddened by today’s news,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

4. Ashley Massaro Was Born in New York City to a Family of Wrestlers

We are sad to learn that former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39, per a report from The Blast. Cause of death is currently under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Massaro's friends and family at this time. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/1wGjBIgsAS — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) May 17, 2019

According her IMDB profile, Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979 in New York City, New York, as Ashley Marie Massaro.

In addition to her wrestling fame, she was an actress, known for “Smallville (2001), WWE SmackDown Live (1999) and WWE Raw (1993),” the site reports.

According to IMDB, other members of Ashley’s family also wrestled. “Her hobbies include Waverunning, boating, fishing, riding motorcycles, biking, beach volleyball, traveling,” the site reports. “She grew up in a wrestling family as her brother, dad, and uncle all competed in the sport.”

IMDB also reports that she was once named Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada, and Miss Hawaiian Tropic USA.

5. Ashley Massaro Leaves Behind a Daughter

Ashley Massaro does not leave behind a husband; she was not married. However, she does leave behind a daughter – Alexa, who was born in 2000.

People Magazine reported that Ashley attributed her leaving WWE to her daughter’s health, saying that she “can’t be on the road with WWE when my own flesh and blood needs me.”

People described Massaro as a “single parent,” and reported that she wrote: “At this point when she is sick and needs me home, I have to make the decision to bow out of WWE for a while and take care of my daughter … I wish I could do both and that there were more ways to get everything done but with the severity of the situation I’m going to have to ask for an early release for now.” That was in July 2008.

You can read more about Massaro’s daughter here.

