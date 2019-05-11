After the unfortunate injury to Kevin Durant, the Warriors are trying to close out the series against their nemesis, the Houston Rockets without two of their five all-stars. The Warriors will need to rely on the core players they drafted in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to help guide them into the Western Conference Finals, where they should get Durant back early on.

While Durant was clearly has a fairly clear return timetable, DeMarcus Cousins has a much cloudier picture regarding his future. Coming off a torn left quad, Cousins injury is a bit more severe compared to Durant’s calf strain and is much more susceptible to being aggravated given the nature of being a tear. With a murky timetable and some recent optimism from both Cousins and Head Coach Steve Kerr, it begs the question of if Cousins might actually be able to return this season.

DeMarcus Cousins Injury Update: When Will Boogie Return?

DeMarcus Cousins working on his baseline jumper as he rehabs from quadriceps injury #Warriors pic.twitter.com/M864BEPaon — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) May 8, 2019

While initially it was reported that Cousins would likely miss the entire playoffs, Cousins himself has remained adamant that he plans to return in some capacity before the end of the season. Beyond putting in work in the gym, Cousins was seen working out on the floor with the Warriors ahead of game five in Oracle, though he obviously will not be suiting up anytime soon.

About halfway through the typical six week recovery time, Boogie’s timetable places him being cleared for action just as the NBA Finals start. While a dominant back to back champion, the Warriors still have to finish off the Rockets before facing the winner of the Nuggets and Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. Even if they make it to the NBA Finals and Cousins is cleared to play, he will need some time to get back to game speed, something the Warriors won’t have the luxury of in the playoffs.

So, will Boogie Cousins return this season? At the end of the day, most likely not. However, you can’t count out the relentless mindset and work ethic that Cousins seems to be attacking this injury with. Steve Kerr hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility, so it all comes down to how Cousins’ quad responds in the coming weeks.

Warriors Playoff Chances Without Boogie Cousins

Without Cousins, the Warriors are still well-equipped to handle nearly anything the rest of the NBA throws their way. However, after losing Kevin Durant for the remainder of the Rockets series, the defending champions are vulnerable. While they still have two chances to close out the series against the Rockets, they have to do so short-handed.

There is no doubting that Golden State is a much more talented team with Cousins available as a weapon but if they can survive the Rockets without the two all-stars, they should still find themselves having the best chances to bring home their third consecutive NBA Championship.