Seahawks Release Doug Baldwin: Updated Roster and Depth Chart

With rumors flying for the past few weeks, the Seattle Seahawks made it official this afternoon, releasing wide receiver Doug Baldwin with a failed physical designation.

The move more than likely spells the end of the road for the eight-year veteran, who has spent his entire career with the Seahawks and is now expected to retire.

The team also released Kam Chancellor at the same time, citing the same failed physical.

“These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture,” read the Seahawks statement, in part.

Baldwin won one Super Bowl with the Seahawks, making 5 catches for 66 yards and a TD in a 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

It’s a sad and somewhat unexpected end to Baldwin’s career. While he battled injuries for parts of the 2018 season, there were no indications that the 30-year old was about to hang them up. Then, in April whispers started to circulate that the injuries may force him into retirement.

At the time, they were treated as such – just rumors. But during the NFL Draft, the NFL’s most reliable source confirmed that Baldwin’s career was indeed in danger.

“At the age of 30, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin might be unable to play again due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries,” tweeted Adam Schefter on April 26.

With 6,563 career receiving yards, Baldwin hangs them up as the Seahawks third all-time leading receiver.

Seahawks Wide Receiver Depth Chart

With Baldwin’s potential retirement looming, many expected Seattle to take a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks. That didn’t happen, but they did eventually get help on the perimeter, trading up to select one of the draft’s most polarizing prospects, D.K. Metcalf 64th overall.

With Baldwin officially out in Seattle, here’s how their WR depth chart looks now:

Left WR: DK Metcalf, David Moore, Malik Turner, Keenan Reynolds

Right WR: Tyler Locket, Jaron Brown, Amara Darboh, Gary Jennings, Caleb Scott, Jazz Ferguson

The big winner is DK Metcalf, one of the best physical specimens to come out of college in years. The Ole Miss product ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, an incredible feat at a size of 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds.

The knock against Metcalf is production. He never had more than 650 receiving yards in any of his three seasons. We could find out this year if he can produce in the NFL, though — had Baldwin stuck around, he likely would have been third in line for Russell Wilson targets.

Instead, he now Metcalf has outside receiver job to himself if he’s up to it, and he’ll have a chance to compete with No. 1 WR Tyler Lockett for targets.

Could Dez Bryant Sign With the Seahawks?

That is, of course, if the Seahawks don’t sign veteran help to fill the Baldwin-sized hole. One possibility is Dez Bryant, who was all set to play for the Saints last season before tearing his Achilles. Earlier this week, the ex-Cowboy posted a video on social media of him running routes, apparently looking pretty healthy.

Could the Seahawks potentially sign the 30-year old free agent?

Last year they signed a washed-up-looking Brandon Marshall, who was 34 at the time, so we know the team isn’t against bringing in a veteran.