With Los Angeles Laker fans outraged over the mishandling of the franchise since the days of a prime Kobe Bryant, a protest has been organized outside of the Staples Center calling for owner Jeanie Buss’ head. After an embarrassing season that saw the superstar LeBron James miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-2005 season, fans are furious at the team’s inability to land successor for deposed head coach Luke Walton. While the basketball decisions don’t fall on Jeanie Buss’ shoulders, many Laker fans feel that Jeanie is responsible for a string of poor front office decisions that have crippled the franchise.

Held across the street from ESPN LA’s Radio Headquarters, the protest should get some solid coverage from the media – should fans actually show up. With the protest scheduled to get started at 12pm PT, it remains to be seen just how many people show up to the protest and how heated the passionate Laker fans who do might get.

Lakers Fan Protest: Live Updates, Videos & Photo

Follow along for live updates throughout the day to see what comes out of the protest hyped up by the media.

11:30 am PT

Looking at Staples Center from the window at @ESPNLosAngeles, and there are only a handful of #Lakers fans out there for the protest/rally. — Steve Mason (@VeniceMase) May 10, 2019

11:10 am PT

50 minutes until the Laker fan protest is scheduled to start. No one is here, but there’s a nice crowd gathered for lunch at the Pantry. pic.twitter.com/Blv5yWIHlA — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 10, 2019

Latest News On Lakers Coaching Search

With the circus surrounding the Laker coaching search being one of the driving factors of the protest, the Lakers have an incredibly important decision to make now. With Monty Williams taking the Phoenix Suns job and Ty Lue turning down the Lakers lowball offer, the Lakers were essentially left out to dry by their top two head coach options and now must reopen their coaching search. Scrambling to find a good fit, the Lakers are now looking at names like Jason Kidd and Frank Vogel to come in and try to fix the drama-laden franchise.