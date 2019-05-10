With Los Angeles Laker fans outraged over the mishandling of the franchise since the days of a prime Kobe Bryant, a protest has been organized outside of the Staples Center calling for owner Jeanie Buss’ head. After an embarrassing season that saw the superstar LeBron James miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-2005 season, fans are furious at the team’s inability to land successor for deposed head coach Luke Walton. While the basketball decisions don’t fall on Jeanie Buss’ shoulders, many Laker fans feel that Jeanie is responsible for a string of poor front office decisions that have crippled the franchise.
Held across the street from ESPN LA’s Radio Headquarters, the protest should get some solid coverage from the media – should fans actually show up. With the protest scheduled to get started at 12pm PT, it remains to be seen just how many people show up to the protest and how heated the passionate Laker fans who do might get.
Lakers Fan Protest: Live Updates, Videos & Photo
Follow along for live updates throughout the day to see what comes out of the protest hyped up by the media.
11:30 am PT
11:10 am PT
Latest News On Lakers Coaching Search
With the circus surrounding the Laker coaching search being one of the driving factors of the protest, the Lakers have an incredibly important decision to make now. With Monty Williams taking the Phoenix Suns job and Ty Lue turning down the Lakers lowball offer, the Lakers were essentially left out to dry by their top two head coach options and now must reopen their coaching search. Scrambling to find a good fit, the Lakers are now looking at names like Jason Kidd and Frank Vogel to come in and try to fix the drama-laden franchise.