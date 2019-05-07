Liverpool vs. Ajax/Tottenham: Champions League Final Opponent & Schedule

After a late miracle, Liverpool is headed to the Champions League final where they will play either Ajax or Tottenham on June 1st at 3 p.m. Eastern. The match will be held in Madrid, Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, home of Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool will officially know their opponent after the May 8th match between Ajax and Tottenham. Ajax holds a 1-0 lead in the series as well as the advantage in away goals.

Barcelona headed into the second leg against Liverpool with a 3-0 lead against a short-handed squad without either Mo Salah or Roberto Firmino. This could explain why some Liverpool supporters set off fireworks in the middle of the night in front of Barcelona’s team hotel. Lionel Messi was hoping to add a fifth Champions League trophy to his resume.

It was the Liverpool team that had all the fireworks during the second-leg as they overcame a three-goal deficit plus the away goal tiebreaker to advance with a 4-0 victory. Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp noted before the match that the team would look to do the impossible without their two stars.

“Both of them are unavailable for tomorrow,” Klopp said, per ESPN. “Two of the world’s best strikers are not available, and we have to score four goals to go through in 90 minutes. It doesn’t make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch, we will try. … If we can do it, wonderful, and if not, fail in the most beautiful way.”

Liverpool makes the final for the second straight year after finishing as the runner-up to Real Madrid in 2018. Barcelona has not played in the Champions League final since their 3-1 victory over Juventus in 2015. This would have marked Barcelona’s third final this decade as they were also victorious against Manchester United in 2011. Instead, Liverpool has an opportunity to win their first Champions League title since 2005.

Champions League Final Schedule: Liverpool vs. Ajax/Tottenham on June 1st

While far from a sure thing, Liverpool’s most likely opponent in the championship match is Ajax. As we saw in the Barcelona-Liverpool match, anything can happen. ESPN detailed what Tottenham would need to do to make up the deficit against Ajax.

Because of the away goals rule, Tottenham have to score at least twice regardless of whether or not Ajax get on the score sheet. Were this a different team, you’d expect them to sit and look for the counter. Ajax tend not to do that, especially at home, and while you don’t want them to ditch the approach that got them this far in the first place, you don’t want to leave your central defenders isolated against Son, either. It’s the “maturity” that manager Erik ten Hag spoke about.

Liverpool fans are hoping Salah will be cleared in time for the title match. Klopp spoke about Salah’s injury prior to the Liverpool-Barcelona match.

“He was OK,” Klopp said, per CNN. “The doctor had to make a decision – on the pitch or off the pitch – and the decision was off the pitch and we accept that of course. When we came in, he was sitting in the dressing room and had watched the game. He was then fine but of course we have to wait. He got a proper knock in that situation. We’ll have to see.”