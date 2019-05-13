No NBA Playoff Basketball Games on TV Tonight, Monday, May 13th

There are no NBA playoff games on TV today on Monday, May 13. The NBA playoffs resume on Tuesday, May 14 when the Western Conference Finals tipoff between the Blazers and Warriors on ESPN. It is also the same night as the NBA lottery which takes place before the Portland and Golden State series starts.

The Eastern Conference Finals gets started on Wednesday, May 15 as the Bucks host the Raptors on TNT. It should be a great series as Giannis Antetokounmpo squares off with Kawhi Leonard.

Hoops fans may need the night to recover from a Sunday full of two amazing Game 7’s. Both the Blazers-Nuggets and Raptors-Sixers Game 7’s were epic and came down to the closing seconds. Leonard’s game-winner gave us the best moment of the NBA playoffs so far.

The good news is it will be at least another week and before we have another night without NBA basketball. The Eastern and Western Conference Finals will alternate evenings providing playoff games each night.

There Are Plenty of Great Storylines in the Blazers-Warriors Series

There is no shortage of stories heading into the Blazers-Warriors series. Damian Lillard grew up in Oakland, California and has a chance to try to eliminate his hometown team in the playoffs. Lillard also has a friendly rivalry with Steph Curry as both are undersized guards who like to shoot the ball.

There is another rivalry as the Curry brothers square off marking the first time in NBA history that siblings have played against each other in the conference finals. Seth Curry plays for the Blazers and has been a big part of their bench unit.

C.J. McCollum and Kevin Durant also had a little back-and-forth earlier this season. NBC Sports detailed what Durant said to McCollum on the Blazers guard’s podcast.

While appearing on McCollum’s Pull Up podcast, Durant said the Blazers “aren’t going to win a championship” and told McCollum not to “worry about what goes on at the top of things.”

Here is a look at the upcoming NBA playoff schedule for the Blazers-Warriors and Raptors-Bucks.

NBA Playoffs Schedule: Eastern & Western Conference Finals 2019