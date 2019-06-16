Celtics Anthony Davis Trade Offer to Pelicans Excluded Jayson Tatum

There was some thought that the Pelicans waited to trade Anthony Davis at the deadline so they could make a deal with the Celtics this offseason. What did the Celtics offer the Pelicans for Davis? The New York Times Marc Stein reported that the Celtics refused to offer New Orleans Jayson Tatum in any potential deal.

“The Boston Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with New Orleans, league sources say, putting the Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James,” Stein tweeted.

This means the Celtics best offer likely included Jaylen Brown and draft picks. All signs point to Boston never putting together a serious offer given Davis’ uncertainty after this season if he landed with the Celtics. Davis’ agent Rich Paul publicly warned the Celtics not to trade for the All-Star as he planned to become a free agent in 2020.

The Celtics were also hesitant given Kyrie Irving could be departing in free agency as well. The Boston Globe reported that the Celtics belief that Irving will be wearing a Boston uniform next season “continues to deteriorate.”

The Celtics Were Reluctant to Send a Serious Offer to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis Given His 2020 Free Agent Status

Despite possessing arguably better trade pieces than the Lakers, the Celtics continued to hold their cards as Boston “never felt like a deal for Davis was close,” per the Boston Globe.

According to a league source, the Celtics never felt like a deal for Davis was close as discussions unfolded this past week. Boston had a better collection of assets and young players to dangle if it chose. But the source said that the uncertainty surrounding Davis’s future had made the Celtics reluctant to overwhelm the Pelicans with their best possible offer, and that they had abstained from including Tatum in their packages. Davis has one year left on his contract, and his camp had attempted to make it clear in recent months that his ultimate landing spot would be Los Angeles, regardless of what team traded for him now.

If Irving does leave the Celtics, Boston is forced to decide how they want to construct the team moving forward. The Celtics front office is likely hoping that Irving’s potential departure would lead to addition by subtraction. Boston made a deep playoff run in 2017 with the majority of the current roster minus Irving and Gordon Hayward. Perhaps returning to a similar lineup could allow the Celtics to once again compete in the East.

The challenge is the other top Eastern Conference teams (outside of the Cavs) are more talented than they were in 2017. Philadelphia and Milwaukee pose a bigger threat when next season begins. Boston’s rationale for not trading for Davis makes sense, but the Celtics will still need to make additional roster moves this offseason.