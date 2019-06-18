Michael Thomas Contract Talks to Have Big Impact on Cowboys, Amari Cooper

If the Dallas Cowboys have learned anything this offseason it’s that time is of the essence when it comes to contract talks.

When the team’s NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles inked quarterback Carson Wentz to a lucrative extension earlier this offseason — worth reportedly $128 million over four years with a massive $107 million in guarantees — it added an extra layer to the negotiations with their quarterback Dak Prescott, who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News said it would be a surprise if the team didn’t have an extension done with their quarterback before the season started, but there are still other contracts that need attention, most notably with Ezekiel Elliott, Byron Jones and Amari Cooper — all Pro Bowlers a year ago.

Moves around the league could also impact those deals, and for Cooper — who’s coming off a Pro Bowl season — it’s another NFC rival that could end up driving up the price.

Pro Football Talk reported Monday that the Saints and All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas have made headway in their negotiations. Thomas is in the final year of his rookie deal as well.

“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report,” Loomis said. “Look, we love what Mike’s done for us. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him as a Saint for a longtime as well.”

What Could Amari Cooper’s Deal Look Like With Cowboys

Cooper — who celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday — racked up 725 yards and six touchdowns receiving in nine games with the Cowboys last season. That included a 217-yard, three touchdown performance against NFC East rival Philadelphia in Week 14.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, Cooper is looking for one of the largest contracts at the WR position — between $14-16 million.

Currently, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has the highest average salary at $18 million per year, and also collected the largest guarantee ($65 million). The Giants inked Beckham to that deal last year before shipping him off to Cleveland. Those numbers could be surpassed by Thomas, yet again adjusting the market for Cooper.

Cooper has said he’s not stressing about a new deal or what other people are getting paid.

“I mean, I don’t know exactly what they’re getting,” Cooper told the Dallas Morning News. “I ain’t counting nobody’s pockets. But my agent told me what the market was.

While Cooper has been solid with the Cowboys but it’d be tough to pay him like an Odell Beckham Jr. or Michael Thomas because of the lack of consistency he showed in Oakland.

However, Dallas might be inclined to keep him around after giving up a first round pick to acquire him from the Raiders in the middle of last season.

If that’s the case, the sooner the better for the Cowboys.

