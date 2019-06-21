Dallas Cowboys DB Rips Media Over Dak Prescott Criticism

Dak Prescott has found himself in the critical crosshairs of media, fans and even other players who are debating if the quarterback is worthy of getting “elite” money from the Dallas Cowboys.

One of Prescott’s teammates has simply heard enough.

Dallas corner Jourdan Lewis stepped up on Twitter Friday to defend Prescott and question the things that are being said in the media about his QB.

“Do ppl look at Dak’s stats before they talk crazy or is it popular opinion?” Lewis wrote.

Prescott has started every game through his first three seasons with the Cowboys, collecting 10,876 passing yards, 944 rushing yards and 85 combined touchdowns.

The most telling stat, however is wins. Since he entered the league, Prescott has a 32-16 regular season record. His 32 victories in his first three seasons are fourth most in NFL history and second overall to only Tom Brady over the past three years, according to the Shreveport Times.

Last season, Prescott picked up his first playoff win, knocking off the Seahawks in the NFC Wildcard game before falling to the eventual NFC champion Rams.

Lewis was drafted by the Cowboys in 2017 in the third round. The two-time All-American out of Michigan has two interceptions in his NFL career with Dallas.

Dak Prescott’s New Deal No. 1 Priority For Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the quarterback market indicates that the fourth-year QB is due for a lucrative extension.

While the Cowboys also have to deal with extensions for Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper this offseason — among others — the contract with Prescott is reportedly the team’s No. 1 priority this offseason.

Prescott — a former fourth round pick — is due to make just $2 million this year and the Cowboys have enjoyed quite the bargain since he took the reigns from Tony Romo as the starter. Prescott had not made more than $630,000 in his previous three years in the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently inked their quarterback Carson Wentz to a deal worth reportedly, $128 million with $107 million in guarantees. Wentz was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the same draft, but has recently dealt with two significant injuries with a torn ACL and stress fracture in his back.

While Prescott has said he was happy to see his draft brethren get paid, the deal essentially reset the baseline for negotiations between the Cowboys and Prescott.

The Cowboys have been negotiating an extension to keep the fourth-year QB in Dallas long-term, with the number per year brought to the table by his agent reportedly having “broached” the $34 million mark.

