Eagles Favored Over Cowboys in Odds to Make NFL Playoffs

Las Vegas just made what Eagles fans were thinking a betting reality. According to BetOnline, the Philadelphia Eagles have almost a 20% better chance to make the NFL playoffs than the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, the oddsmakers have spoken.

In the latest odds, all 32 teams were charted and ranked on their probability of making the playoffs for the 2019-20 NFL season. The Eagles were given a 63.4% chance of qualifying for the postseason, while their hated rivals in Dallas were awarded just 46.9% odds.

Philadelphia was far and away the highest-ranked team in the NFC East, with the Cowboys finishing ahead of expected bottom dwellers, the Washington Redskins (15.8%) and the New York Giants (15.8%). Needless to say, the Eagles are the favorites to win the division.

Odds to win NFC East Eagles +100

Cowboys +125

Redskins +1000

Overall, there were only six teams with better odds than the Eagles to make the NFL playoffs. They included the New England Patriots (84.2%), Kansas City Chiefs (78.9%), Los Angeles Rams (71.8%), New Orleans Saints (71.8%), Los Angeles Chargers (66.4%) and Indianapolis Colts (65.3%). The Colts, of course, are coached by former Eagles offensive coordinator (and known quarterback whisperer) Frank Reich.

The Eagles were a touchdown away from beating the Saints in the playoffs. They lost 20-14 despite overachieving for a second straight season under backup quarterback Nick Foles. In fact, they were arguably one Alshon Jeffery dropped pass removed from advancing. The Eagles wide receiver took the blame like the champion everyone knew he was.

“I let my teammates down. I let the city of Philadelphia down,” Jeffery told NFL.com. That’s on me. We’ll be back next year for sure. One play don’t define me. I mean, all of the greats, they have missed game-winning shots.”

Either way, the Eagles enter the 2019 campaign with increased expectations after signing quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension. His main rival in the division, Dak Prescott, is still waiting for the Cowboys to match that staggering $128 million offer. Prescott is looking for a more lucrative offer, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

For now, the sportsbooks are open for business and they are begging people to bet on the Cowboys. It’s been 23 years since Dallas last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and that streak doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon.

The Eagles, on the other hand, have been named national media darlings as they prepare for the season ahead. Chris Wesseling from NFL.com has predicted them to own the third-best offense in the entire league — assuming Wentz remains healthy.

Backup QB extraordinaire Nick Foles may have thrown a better deep ball and shown a proclivity for hitting the open receiver in his progressions, but Wentz’s raw talent is undeniable. If he returns to the form that placed him in the driver’s seat for MVP honors in 2017, the Eagles might just boast the most improved offense in the league.

