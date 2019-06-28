Carson Wentz Makes Huge Offseason Announcement [LOOK]

Carson Wentz has been enjoying his time away from Philadelphia so far this offseason. First, the Eagles quarterback relaxed on a couples vacation in Hawaii and then spent a few days in his home state as he played host to a charity softball game in Fargo, North Dakota.

Wentz, who recently inked a $128 million contract extension with the Eagles, also found some time to do some big buck hunting with his wife, Maddie. After celebrating her birthday on June 21, Carson took Maddie out on an outdoors adventure while the two were vacationing in Hawaii. According to Instagram, it looks like Maddie bagged herself a big-antlered deer on the very first night.

This isn’t the first time Wentz has bragged about hunting. He is known to be a pretty good shot and even took the Eagles receivers on a trip out to North Dakota a few years ago to take in the sights, listen to country music and try on some camouflage hunting gear. Now, he is teaching Maddie all about one of his first true loves.

Wentz also spoke to a local TV station in North Dakota about how his offseason has been going at his charity softball game, an extension of the same event he puts on annually in Philadelphia. He told KVLY that he is feeling “good and healthy” going into the 2019 football season.

While in town, the quarterback held a youth football camp and 250 kids showed up to cheer on the hometown hero, with many of them sporting green No. 11 Eagles jerseys. Wentz had a few words of wisdom for the crowd.

“I would just always tell myself to keep dreaming big. That’s probably one of the biggest messages,” Wentz told KVLY in North Dakota. “Just because, being from North Dakota, you know, people want to write you off,” Wentz said. “I was undersized for a while and then I grew quite a bit. So people always want to just write you off and tell you what you can and can’t do. I always just want to say believe in myself and believe in what I can do.”

Some 4,428 fans packed Wentz’s charity softball game at Newman Outdoor Field on the campus of North Dakota State University in Fargo. The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation announced they had raised more than $200,000.

Bison Nation thanks for everything last night! We were able to raise over $200,000 to support the @ao1foundation. Such a special night with a bunch of my former teammates!⁣

As usual, team offense took home the W 😎 #AO1LeaveYourMark pic.twitter.com/rYfO602dAA — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) June 27, 2019

“We wanted to do something community-friendly to engage with the community on a larger scale, and the softball game was a perfect fit,” Wentz told reporters. “To get back here, to see some familiar faces and to do some different events like this means a lot to me.”