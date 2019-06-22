Cowboys Top Eagles on List of NFL’s Most Expensive Offenses [LOOK]

Winning is expensive, especially in the NFC East. According to Sportsnaut, the Eagles have the ninth-highest-paid offense in the NFL at $75.871 million. However, the team still comes in an estimated $10 million less than the Dallas Cowboys.

Alshon Jeffery is the top moneymaker on the Eagles offense, raking in $14.725 million in salary this season, followed on the payroll by Nelson Agholor ($9.387 million) and Zach Ertz ($6.291 million). It should be noted that these numbers do not include Carson Wentz’s $128 million contract extension, which will hit the books in 2020.

The Eagles own what is expected to be one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses, with the shiny additions of veterans DeSean Jackson and Jordan Howard, plus the drafting of rookies Miles Sanders and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. They are garnering a lot of preseason hype as early Super Bowl favorites. Other big contracts along the offense belong to Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks and Jason Peters.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ranked as the fifth-highest-paid offense in football at $85.432 million. The team’s high-powered offensive line is eating up a ton of salary cap space, thanks to Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and La’el Collins taking up more than $50 million combined in 2019. Remember, Dak Prescott has yet to receive his expected bank-breaking contract extension.

The Eagles also topped the NFC East in team offensive grade during the 2018 season pic.twitter.com/wXila5B1aH — PFF (@PFF) May 20, 2019

The Green Bay Packers topped the list at $94.217 million, per Sportsnaut. Aaron Rodgers takes up $26.5 million alone. The complete list of the most-expensive offenses includes Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

Dak Prescott Earned More Royalties Than Carson Wentz

In additional financial news, The Athletic released a report detailing the number of royalties earned by NFL quarterbacks. The Patriots’ Tom Brady topped the list at $2.35 million, which includes monies earned from endorsement deals and earnings from the sale of “jerseys, video games and trading cards.”

While Brady’s name might be expected on this list, the second-highest was a bit of a shocker. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earned $2 million last year and ranked higher than two players with ties to Philadelphia. Carson Wentz made $1.3 million in royalties (again, this number should increase next year with more opportunities for endorsements stemming from his new contract) and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles earned $1.2 million.

