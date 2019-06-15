Former Browns QB Calls Duke Johnson Jr. A ‘Huge Asset’

Duke Johnson Jr. wants to out of Cleveland, but a former quarterback Browns quarterback understands why the team hasn’t pulled the trigger just yet.

In a conversation with The Atheltic’s Tom Reed, Josh McCown was asked about the running back’s request to get out of town and what kind of weapon he could potentially be for the team if he sticks around.

“With a group of weapons like that, to be able to use him underneath, he would be a huge asset,” McCown said. “Somebody will find the right way to utilize him, and hopefully that’s Cleveland. We’ll see.”

Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. His number of carries and catches were career lows. However, he did post a career-best 7.2 yards per touch.

But Johnson still carries the reputation of being one of the most dangerous pass-catcher out of the backfield in the league, and the stats back it up.

Pro Football Focus noted Johnson’s wild efficiency in the passing game. His 6% drop rate ranked ninth in the NFL among running back with a minimum of 50 targets.

Why Duke Johnson Jr. Wants To Be Traded From Browns

Johnson requested the trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size.

He stood by that request at mandatory minicamp.

“I want to be somewhere I am wanted. I think at the end of the day that is all this is about is about being somewhere you are wanted,” Johnson said. “Nothing has changed. The only difference between last week and this week is this is mandatory, and I am here.”

McCown played with Johnson the eight games he was the starter under center for the Browns. Johnson made an impression on the veteran QB and he knows his former teammate will do the right thing.

“Even if he’s frustrated, he’s going to work hard and do what’s best to help his team play well,” McCown said. “That’s the kind of character that Duke has. … I’m a big, big Duke Johnson fan.”

Baker Mayfield’s Duke Johnson Jr. Comments ‘Non-Issue’

A report surfaced this week that Baker Mayfield’s strong comments on Johnson’s trade request was causing a rift in the locker room, causing some of the veterans to confront the second-year QB.

“Obviously, he’s going to handle his stuff how he wants, but you’re either on this train or you’re not — it’s moving,” Mayfield said. “You can get out of the way or you can join us.”

Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry put an end to that talk on Friday at his camp during a session with the media, saying the comments were not an issue within the locker room.

“I say to you it’s a non-issue, and it’s not one that we are feeling any particular way about. It’s something that is being blown up from [the media] more than it really is. No offense [to reporters who cover the Browns]. I didn’t mean it like that.”