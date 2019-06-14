Jarvis Landry Puts Reporter On Blast Over Browns Report

The Cleveland Browns are learning in a hurry that elevated expectations come with elevated attention.

What also comes in the package deal are circulating “reports” that no matter how true or untrue, will try to nibble away at sanity in the locker room.

When fielding questions today at his camp for kids, Jarvis Landry quickly shot back when one reporter asked about Freddie Kitchens reportedly taking on a bigger role running the offense and coordinator Todd Monken struggling.

“Who is your source,” Landry asked. “Where you getting all this from.”

“NFL Network,” the reporter responded.

The report the reporter is referencing is from NFL Network’s Mike Silver, who reported the alleged issue with the Browns offense on Thursday.

“The transition to new OC Todd Monken has not gone as smoothly as planned, resulting in HC Freddie Kitchens playing a greater role in spearheading the offense than originally intended,” Silver wrote on Twitter. “We’ll keep an eye on this as the season approaches.”

The level-headed Landry did go on to answer the question.

“Freddie has done a great job of monitoring, stepping in when he needs to step in,” Landry said. “Todd continues to teach us the way — every guy is different as far as learning so continues to try to teach us. We kinda go from there. It’s a new offense. There’s a lot to learn. There’s a lot of moving parts. It takes some time, not everything goes smoothly.”

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot also threw cold water on the situation with a report on Thursday, citing that it’s mostly part of the plan for the Browns to have Kitchens involved.

“Kitchens has been doing more in offensive meetings the past few weeks, but only because he’s been gathering input from all the assistants and must make decisions on how the scheme will ultimately play out,” she wrote.

It was previously stated by the Browns that Kitchens would continue to calls the plays.

“I’m very impressed that Todd made that decision,” Kitchens said. “He showed an investment in me and showed an investment in what we’re trying to build and the vision where we’re taking this thing. He made a decision based on people. Our decisions here are going to be made on people.”

Silver also reported that Baker Mayfield’s comments on Duke Johnson Jr. had caused a commotion in the locker room among veterans. Landry dismissed that as a “non-issue.”

