Celtics Free Agency: Blazers’ Enes Kanter Among Boston’s Targets

The Boston Celtics could be target Portland Trail Blazers forward, Enes Kanter via free agency.

No surprise. Boston had their eyes on Kanter after he and the New York Knicks parted ways during the NBA’s regular season.

At that point in the season, Kanter was averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Kanter ultimately signed with the Blazers.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Kanter is one of two big men Boston is chasing.

More specifically, the Celtics are pursuing bigs with their $4.8 million room exception, such as Enes Kanter and Kevon Looney.

With Al Horford’s future with the Celtics in question, Boston could use Kanter.

Per MassLive: Al Horford’s surprise departure from Boston has made him one of the most sought-after bigs in free agency. Rumors have been swirling about a four-year, $100 million deal from some mystery team, but no one has figured out who that team might be.

The New Orleans Pelicans have interest in Horford. They’re looking for a settled vet who can double as an established big man and a mentor to the team’s young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

The Boston Celtics will have an interesting NBA free agency.

As reported by Heavy in February, Celtics point guard, Kyrie Irving will likely sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Also in Celtics news: it is believed that Charlotte Hornets All-Star, Kemba Walker will sign with the Boston Celtics.

Walker, a multiple-time NBA All-Star averaged 25 Points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for the Hornets this season.

Enes Kanter has often led the league in rebounds. The Turkish big man has a career average of 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes for his career.

For those tardy to the party: Kanter posted an impressive 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 57.7 percent shooting from the field this season.

In 16 games in the NBA Playoffs, Kanter also put up 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kanter won the respect of NBA Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley.

The TNT analyst is fond of him, actually. “You hear all these guys … talk about Kanter, ‘He’s not a great defender,’” Barkley said.

“There’s been really good players in the NBA who weren’t great defenders. That guy is going to get you a double-double every night. All these people talk about what guys can’t do, instead of what they can do.”

ESPN’s Royce Young beleives that the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings are also on the fast-forming list of potential suitors.

NBC Sports Chicago writes that Kanter could make sense for a Bulls squad that was 27th in the league last season in total rebound percentage.