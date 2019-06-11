Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 11

Welcome to Tuesday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by an emotional rollercoaster of a night experienced by the Golden State Warriors, as they saved their season with a thrilling late-game comeback but lost their superstar to a devastating Achilles injury.
We also look back on former President Obama and a cast of folks around the sports world reaching out to wish David Ortiz well, and Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to an…MMA match.
All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!
TOP MOMENT: Warriors Save Season With Improbable Late Game Comeback, Lose Durant to Achilles Injury on Emotional Rollercoaster of a Night
In a game that will be talked about for years to come, the Golden State Warriors rallied late to stave off elimination, beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Trailing by as many as 14 in the third quarter, the Raptors mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback, led by Kawhi Leonard’s spectacular 12 point flurry. The Raptors took a 103-97 lead with under three minutes to play and the roof was about to come off the raucous Scotiabank Arena as fans could almost taste their first NBA title.
But the Warriors would respond like two-time reigning champions, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson hitting three consecutive three-pointers to reclaim the lead. Curry and Thompson would combine for 57 on the night (Curry 31, Thompson 26).
The Raptors would end up with the final possession down by one with fifteen seconds left and the ball ended up in Kyle Lowry’s hands with a shot to win the championship but he was defended by a leaping Draymond Green and the ball ended up hitting the side of the backboard.
Unfortunately, the thrilling finish to Game 5 won’t be what most people will be talking about today. Two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was able to finally suit up and got off to a phenomenal start, hitting 3 three-pointers in the first quarter in his first game action since May 8th when he injured his right calf. However, Durant’s night would come to a devastating end, as he went down with an injured Achilles early in the second quarter. He would leave the arena in a walking boot and on crutches.
Following the game in one of the more shocking post-game scenes, Warriors GM Bob Myers became emotional during his press conference, as he spoke about Durant and his injury. “I don’t believe there is anyone to blame…but if you have to, you can blame me,” said Myers who would go on to say that it was a collaborative decision to clear him to play for Monday’s game.
Durant will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and we’ll find out the extent of his injury at that point, which could have a massive effect on this summer’s free agency period.
With tonight’s win, the Warriors will give their fans one final game at Oracle Arena, with them moving into the Chase Center next season. Meanwhile, the Raptors will get another shot at closing out the series and taking home their first title. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at 9pm ET.
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines
- Red Sox fly Ortiz to Boston for further treatment after shooting caused organ damage.
- Reports say Pelicans open to multiteam deal for Anthony Davis. See which two teams have made his short list.
- D-Backs, Phillies set MLB record with 13 home runs.
- U.S. Women’s Soccer Team set to begin World Cup vs. Thailand. Read the match preview here.
MUST-WATCH PLAYS OF THE DAY: Splash Brothers Save Warriors Season With Clutch Three Pointers
When the Warriors needed them the most, the “Splash Brothers” delivered. Trailing by three with the season on the line late in the fourth, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson rose to the occasion and hit back-to-back three-point shots to give the Warriors the lead that would propel them to extend their season for at least another game.
Both shots were the product of perfect offensive sets and were as pure as could be, touching nothing but net.
The champs got off the mat in a big way and they’ll live to see another day.
SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Obama, Athletes, Celebrities, Fans From Around the World Rally Behind Ortiz
A day after David “Big Papi” Ortiz was shot at a club in Santo Domingo, athletes, world leaders, celebrities and fans from all over the world rallied around the Red Sox legend with well wishes on social media.
Ortiz underwent a six-hour surgery which according to ESPN, “repaired damage done by the bullet to both intestines and his liver. They also had to remove Ortiz’s gallbladder to work on the liver, though the gallbladder itself was not damaged.” The lead doctor who operated on Ortiz, Dr. Abel Gonzalez, said that he anticipates Ortiz to make a full recovery with no restrictions.
Social media was abuzz on Monday with people from around the world posting thoughts of encouragement and tributes for one of the most endearing athletes in Boston history.
Former President Obama, who welcomed “Big Papi” and the Red Sox to the White House after their 2013 championship, wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter (see Tweet above).
Hall of Fame Red Sox pitcher and former Ortiz teammate, Pedro Martinez, tweeted his thoughts about his good friend last night following the shooting.
Fellow Boston sports icon, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady weighed in on Monday as well.
The Red Sox flew Ortiz up to Boston for further medical treatment, where he arrived late Monday via ambulance at Massachusetts General Hospital.
MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise to an MMA Fight
In the you can’t make this up category, pop star Justin Bieber took to Twitter on Sunday night to challenge Tom Cruise to none other than an MMA fight.
The Biebs even went as far as to tag UFC President Dana White in the tweet asking him if he’d put on the fight. Neither Cruise or White have responded yet, but MMA star Conor McGregor chimed in, saying:
“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”
I think I’d be willing to pay 100 bucks for this pay-per-view!
WHAT’S ON TAP FOR THIS WEEK
FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
The United States Women’s Soccer Team opens up their 2019 World Cup campaign with a match against Thailand on Tuesday.
Date: Today, 6/11
Time: 3pm ET
TV: FOX
NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME 7: Bruins vs. Blues
The 2018-2019 NHL season all comes down to this – a game which will decide the Stanley Cup.
Date: Wednesday, 6/12
Time: 8pm ET
TV: NBC
Series: 3-3
U.S. OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and a host of the world’s top golfers will look to dethrone the two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka as the U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday from iconic Pebble Beach.
Date: Thursday, 6/12 (First Round)
Time: 12:30pm ET (FS1), 7:30pm (FOX)
NBA FINALS GAME 6: Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors’ improbable comeback late in Game 5 gave their fans one final game at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. They’ll now look to extend the series to a Game 7, while the Raptors will get another shot at winning their first championship.
Date: Thursday, 6/13
Time: 9pm ET
TV: ABC
Series: Raptors lead 3-2
