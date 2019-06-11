Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 11

Welcome to Tuesday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by an emotional rollercoaster of a night experienced by the Golden State Warriors, as they saved their season with a thrilling late-game comeback but lost their superstar to a devastating Achilles injury.

We also look back on former President Obama and a cast of folks around the sports world reaching out to wish David Ortiz well, and Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to an…MMA match.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

TOP MOMENT: Warriors Save Season With Improbable Late Game Comeback, Lose Durant to Achilles Injury on Emotional Rollercoaster of a Night

In a game that will be talked about for years to come, the Golden State Warriors rallied late to stave off elimination, beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Trailing by as many as 14 in the third quarter, the Raptors mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback, led by Kawhi Leonard’s spectacular 12 point flurry. The Raptors took a 103-97 lead with under three minutes to play and the roof was about to come off the raucous Scotiabank Arena as fans could almost taste their first NBA title.

"BANG!" Kawhi gives Toronto their first lead since the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/Y4ML6ytV7M — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

But the Warriors would respond like two-time reigning champions, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson hitting three consecutive three-pointers to reclaim the lead. Curry and Thompson would combine for 57 on the night (Curry 31, Thompson 26).

The Raptors would end up with the final possession down by one with fifteen seconds left and the ball ended up in Kyle Lowry’s hands with a shot to win the championship but he was defended by a leaping Draymond Green and the ball ended up hitting the side of the backboard.

You can feel Steph's hype level 📈 pic.twitter.com/EuTkci36EP — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Unfortunately, the thrilling finish to Game 5 won’t be what most people will be talking about today. Two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was able to finally suit up and got off to a phenomenal start, hitting 3 three-pointers in the first quarter in his first game action since May 8th when he injured his right calf. However, Durant’s night would come to a devastating end, as he went down with an injured Achilles early in the second quarter. He would leave the arena in a walking boot and on crutches.

Following the game in one of the more shocking post-game scenes, Warriors GM Bob Myers became emotional during his press conference, as he spoke about Durant and his injury. “I don’t believe there is anyone to blame…but if you have to, you can blame me,” said Myers who would go on to say that it was a collaborative decision to clear him to play for Monday’s game.

Durant will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and we’ll find out the extent of his injury at that point, which could have a massive effect on this summer’s free agency period.

With tonight’s win, the Warriors will give their fans one final game at Oracle Arena, with them moving into the Chase Center next season. Meanwhile, the Raptors will get another shot at closing out the series and taking home their first title. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at 9pm ET.

