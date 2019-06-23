Travelers Championship Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

Chez Reavie has a 6-stroke lead heading into the final day of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell (Conn.). A week after his surprising top-3 finish at the U.S. Open, the No. 48 golfer in the world shot a 28 on the back-9 on Saturday to scream past Zack Sucher.

This puts him in position to earn a hefty paycheck of $1.296 million. According to Golf News Net, this is the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The overall purse is $7.2 million. Here’s how the top-20 pays out:

1. $1,296,000

2. $777,600

3. $489,600

4. $345,600

5. $288,000

6. $259,200

7. $241,200

8. $223,200

9. $208,800

10. $194,400

11. $180,000

12. $165,600

13. $151,200

14. $136,800

15. $129,600

16. $122,400

17. $115,200

18. $108,000

19. $100,800

20. $93,600

Chez Reavie Career Earnings

The 37-year old from Wichita has raked in career earnings of $13,651,373 on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2008. Add in his Web.com Tour earnings, and that number bumps up to $14,326,861.

Yahoo Sports has him slightly higher at $14,366,765.

His biggest paycheck came at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario. He took home $900,000 in what is still his only PGA Tour victory. His other professional victories include the 2015 Small Business Connection Championship at River Run and the 2007 Knoxville Open, which fueled his $675,488 haul on the Web.com circuit.

He hauled in $581,872 at Pebble Beach last week due to his 4-way tie with Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

For 2019, he ranks No. 31 on the money list with $2,202,484.

The other ways Reavie makes his money is through endorsements and speaking engagements. The Arizona State alum has a deal with the Diamondbacks to wear their “‘A’ logo on his Quagmire Golf shirts and feature the team’s ‘D’ snake logo on his Titleist golf bag,” according to MLB.com in 2009.

He is also represented by AthleteSpeakers for public appearances. His website states that he is available for “Corporate Appearances, Speaking Engagements, Meet & Greets, Autograph Signings and Endorsements.” He earns a booking fee, which is revealed over the phone.