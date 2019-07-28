Dez Bryant Among Top Free Agent Options For New York Giants

There’s a chance Dez Bryant could be returning to the NFC East wearing blue — but not with the Dallas Cowboys.

The free agent wide receiver is itching to make a comeback and with a rash of injuries and misfortunes hitting the New York Giants receiving corps, the former Dallas star seems like an obvious option.

After being cut loose by the Cowboys, Bryant had his much-hyped signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team. Bryant has been rehabbing since, waiting patiently for his next opportunity in the NFL.

The Giants saw what Bryant could do at his peak twice per year. He had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. However, he hasn’t been close to those numbers since.

Giants Are Wiped Out at Wide Receiver

Life after Odell Beckham Jr. has not been kind to the New York Giants. Since shipping the outspoken star to the Cleveland Browns, the Giants’ wide receiver depth has been ravaged by injury, and now, a suspension.

Golden Tate, who signed a four-year deal with the team this offseason, is facing a four-game ban for testing positive for a drug prescribed for fertility planning. Tate said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

It’s just the latest bit of bad new in New York. Sterling Shepard, who was penciled in as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, broke his thumb during the Giants’ opening practice on Thursday. Newly-signed pass-catcher/kick returner Corey Coleman tore his ACL, rookie Darius Slayton is dealing with hamstring issues and Brittan Golden has a groin injury. The names the Giants are looking to step up in the time of need are Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard.

Bryant would bring not only his talents, but a veteran presence to the group that currently has none. Other names on the free agent market that the Giants could consider are Kelvin Benjamin, Michael Crabtree and Pierre Garcon.

Dez Bryant Signals He’s Close to a Return

Bryant put out a video earlier last month in which he looked mighty healthy making some quick cuts, instantly making fans wonder if it was time to throw up the X.

When you love me…. I can’t get enough!! In da lab @d.robalwaysopen Video by the great @TheMannyFresco pic.twitter.com/GOuX4iVOUE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 13, 2019