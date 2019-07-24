Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Prediction for Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders backed up Saquon Barkley for three years at Penn State. Now the Giants running back is backing up the Eagles rookie.

Barkley, the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year, predicted that Sanders would earn the same honor in his first season carrying the ball for the Eagles. Sanders was the 54th overall pick in April’s draft and many have him penciled in for big things in 2019.

Sanders is expected to form a formidable one-two punch with veteran Jordan Howard in what should be an explosive Eagles backfield. It’s a unique situation for a player taken so high, a new role that the younger running back was born for.

“It’s definitely going to be competitive. That’s what I like about rooms likes this. It was like this at Penn State. It was a very talented running back room. But I’m just used to that stuff: competing and making each other better. Nobody’s really going to be the star running back, I think,” said Sanders on NFL Total Access. “I think the ball’s going to be spread out a lot, and that’s what I kind of like, too.”

Miles Sanders Shooting for Rookie of the Year

Sanders stepped right in at Penn State and rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his only year as the feature back. Philadelphia selected Sanders with in the second round of the draft, with visions of Barkley dancing around Eagles fans’ heads.

He was a load to bring down in college, too. Sanders was the 13th-best rusher after contact, averaging 3.8 yards after the first tackle.

Miles Sanders was a load to bring down and ranked 13th among draft-eligible RBs in yards after contact per carry. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MVKEOpFpsk — PFF (@PFF) April 27, 2019

While Barkley will be shooting for MVP, his former backup will be running for Rookie of the Year. Their college coach, James Franklin, stopped by Eagles minicamp earlier this summer and shed light on the two’s relationship.

“I remember Saquon, kind of all the time looking over his shoulder and saying to me ‘this guy’s got a chance to be special’, so we’ve been blessed and fortunate to work with him [Sanders], but we knew very early on that he had tremendous upside, tremendous potential, and his work ethic demeanor and drive is what sets him apart,” Franklin said.

Miles Sanders Not Related to Barry Sanders

It is understandable for fans to think Miles Sanders would have some relation to former Lions great Barry Sanders. Miles plays running back just like Barry did, but the Penn State player is not related to the Hall-of-Famer. This does not mean Miles did not receive some inspiration from the player with whom he shares the same last name.

“I looked up to Barry Sanders a lot,” Miles explained to the Post-Gazette. “I’ve watched Todd Gurley. I watched LeSean McCoy, Le’Veon [Bell], Ezekiel [Elliott]. I watch all those guys. When I want to watch backs in the NFL, that’s what I watch film on, just to see how they see the defense, how they run through holes and break tackles and stuff.”

As for Barry, he has four children: Barry J., Nigel, Noah and Nicholas. Barry J. Sanders followed in his father’s footsteps and played college football.