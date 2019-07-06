Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup: Updated Free Agency Signings

After making a major splash to finally acquire Anthony Davis via trade, the Lakers were able to find a home for the contracts of Isaac Bonga, Moritz Wagner, and Jemerrio Jones as they freed up a max salary slot to go out and find themselves a third superstar. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to make that happen.

Coming off a disappointing season where they finished 10th in the Western Conference, injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson have put the conference up in the air heading into next year. With seemingly a wide-open race in the West and a budding superpower sharing their building, the Lakers are forced to build a supporting cast out of what is left in the free agency pool.

They made initial moves to grab Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and JaVale McGee quickly as the clock was ticking on their available cap space.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup After Free Agency Signings

* – Denotes Starter

PG: Alex Caruso (RFA)

SG: Danny Green

SF: LeBron James

PF: Anthony Davis

C: JaVale McGee

Bench: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Zach Norvell Jr. (Two-Way), Jonathan Williams (RFA)

Lakers Roster Outlook

Signing McGee gives the Lakers a quality big man they know can play at a starting level alongside LeBron James. This allows Davis to function as more of a deadly game-changing weapon in the power forward position where he feels more comfortable playing – and is better suited to take advantage of his freakishly athletic gifts. Meanwhile, signing both Green and Caldwell-Pope helps to address some of the shooting and defensive depth concerns that surrounded the roster.

The biggest remaining need on the roster is at point guard and with Rajon Rondo still available and seemingly open to making a return to the Lakers, they could bring him on via a cheap, team-friendly deal. The Lakers could also look to free agents Quinn Cook and Jeremy Lin as possible fillers at point guard, though neither is likely ready to step into a full-time starting role for a championship contender. Both, however, are excellent second-team members for championship-level teams and should be given serious consideration for depth purposes.

The Lakers could also use a back up big man and in the event there truly is no market for DeMarcus Cousins, the Lakers could take a gamble on the talented center. Cousins at his best is a dominant interior force and taking a gamble on him returning to being even a fraction of the All-NBA talent that he was before injuries could be well worth the seemingly non-existent price.