5 Best Puma Golf Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Designed to provide maximum comfort, the Puma Grip Fusion are extremely versatile as they come with a 1-year warranty as waterproof golf shoes.

Keeping comfortable on the golf course is a top priority and these shoes deliver, especially if you’re someone who likes to walk. The shoe has multiple layers of soft foam, including a dual-density insole that will customize to your foot and the FusionFoam midsole for even more full foot comfort. The upper is made of lightweight, yet durable, microfiber. Finally, the Grip Comfort Last provides more interior room without sacrificing stability.

Featuring a spikeless outsole, these shoes can be worn both on and off the course. There’s no need to have to wear another pair on your way to the golf course or while walking through the parking lot. But, don’t worry about the traction as these have an innovative bottom that provides solid grip on all turf conditions. It has Organic Traction, which features strategically placed directional lugs to maximize grip and power on all your swings.

The Grip Fusions are available in 4 stylish color schemes, including Black/White, Quarry/Acid Lime/Black (pictured), White/Black/True Blue, and White/Quiet Shade/Black.