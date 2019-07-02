5 Best Puma Golf Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to golf shoes, Puma is widely respected for their models’ performance and stylish designs.
So what are the best Puma golf shoes? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular models to help your decision a little bit easier.
1. Puma Grip Fusion Golf ShoesPrice: $77.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foamed Dual Density insole provides customized comfort to your foot
- Microfiber upper and FusionFoam midsole mixes with the soft EVA foam for maximum cushioning
- Organic Traction bottom is strategically designed to provide turf grip and stability on all shots
- Some users said they needed to order 1/2 to 1 size larger as they ran small
- Some users felt they also ran a bit narrow in width
- Some users feel you don't get the on-course traction you do with spiked shoes
Designed to provide maximum comfort, the Puma Grip Fusion are extremely versatile as they come with a 1-year warranty as waterproof golf shoes.
Keeping comfortable on the golf course is a top priority and these shoes deliver, especially if you’re someone who likes to walk. The shoe has multiple layers of soft foam, including a dual-density insole that will customize to your foot and the FusionFoam midsole for even more full foot comfort. The upper is made of lightweight, yet durable, microfiber. Finally, the Grip Comfort Last provides more interior room without sacrificing stability.
Featuring a spikeless outsole, these shoes can be worn both on and off the course. There’s no need to have to wear another pair on your way to the golf course or while walking through the parking lot. But, don’t worry about the traction as these have an innovative bottom that provides solid grip on all turf conditions. It has Organic Traction, which features strategically placed directional lugs to maximize grip and power on all your swings.
The Grip Fusions are available in 4 stylish color schemes, including Black/White, Quarry/Acid Lime/Black (pictured), White/Black/True Blue, and White/Quiet Shade/Black.
Find more Puma Grip Fusion Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
2. Puma Grip Fusion Sport Golf ShoesPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grip Comfort Last has more interior area to ﬁt any foot to provide more comfort
- FusionFoam midsole uses a mixture of super soft EVA foam and responsive rubber for a cushioned feel
- The performance mesh upper is lightweight and provides breathability
- These aren't waterproof
- Some find spikeless golf shoes offer less on-course traction and grip
- Mesh, which is what the upper is made of, sometimes offers less stability
So we just went over the Grip Fusion model, and the Sport Grip Fusion is a very similar shoe, but instead features a new mesh upper for added breathability and comfort.
Like the previous model, the Sport shoes feature the Grip Comfort fit, the FusionFoam comfort system, the SoftFoam sole system, and the Organic Traction system, which features a spikeless bottom.
Lightweight and ideal for walking the golf course, the Sport Grid Fusion, though, doesn’t have water-resistance characteristics.
Find more Puma Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
3. Puma BioDrive Golf ShoePrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- OrthoLite sockliner adds comfort and a custom fit
- The traction outsole provides excellent flexibility and grip on all turf
- TPU perimeter wrap gives extra protection and durability
- Some users felt the shoe lacked proper support as it is very lightweight
- If you like removable spikes, this shoe has a spikeless outsole
- All sizes might not be available in every color
The Puma BioDrive offers stability, style and functionality in a waterproof golf shoe — everything you need for success on the course.
With a performance mesh upper, the shoe features an OrthoLite sockliner and FusionFoam midsole. The OrthoLite sockliner is made of a breathable material and offers maximum comfort and air circulation. It also includes odor-reducing anti-microbial properties.
The FusionFoam midsole is made of a improved compression EVA foam and is 15 percent lighter than a standard midsole. Other highlights include a spikeless outsole, TPU perimeter wrap for better durability, a midfoot axis TPU piece for extra flexibility and support, two pairs of laces, and a 2-year waterproof warranty.
Find more Puma BioDrive Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
4. Puma Ignite Nxt Pro Golf ShoePrice: $107.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Pro-Form TPU outsole has a unique traction pattern for better grip
- The full-length IGNITE Foam midsole is wrapped in SoleShield for added comfort
- The microfiber upper features has Puma's PWRFRAME stability system for extra support
- Some felt the shoe ran large (most said 1/2 size too big)
- On the pricey side
- These shoes are spikeless, so if you prefer removable spikes, they might not be the best option for you
The Ignite NXT Pro Puma golf shoes are designed to provide maximum comfort thanks to the full-length Ignite Foam midsole, which is wrapped in SoleShield for durability and shock absorption.
The shoe, which also has a 1-year waterproof warranty, also features a microfiber upper that has Puma’s PWRFRAME stability system with PWRADDLE pieces for superior support on all golf shots. Add in the Pro-Form TPU outsole with its organically-altered traction pattern and you’ll also feel the grip in all course conditions.
The spikeless shoes have a lace-up style closure system and are one of Puma’s newer models and popular with a number of PGA Tour pros.
Find more Puma Ignite Nxt Pro Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
-
5. Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Leather Golf ShoesPrice: $120.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PWRADAPT sole system is designed to provide excellent traction
- The premium leather upper combines with a mesh lining for a custom fit
- TPU PWRFRAME encases the EVA midsole which adds extra durability and flexibility
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the spikes began to fall off
- Some users felt the heel of the shoe wasn't very comfortable, leading to blisters
These Ignite PWRADAPT Puma golf shoes are highlighted by a couple of unique features, the full-grain leather construction and the sole system, which is designed to provide excellent traction and performance.
The sole has low-profile Tornado cleats that uses the fast twist 3.0 system. The leather upper combines with a mesh hybrid bootie lining for a comfortable, custom fit.
Backed by a 2-year waterproofing warranty, the golf shoes have ignite foam on the interior for added comfort and shock absorption. Featuring a lace up closure system, the Ignite PWRADAPTs also have the PWRFRAME stability system for maximum security and flexibility on all golf shots.
Find more Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Leather Golf Shoes information and reviews here.
