Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 28

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green suffering an injury and having to be carted off the field from the team’s opening training camp practice.

We’ll also take a look at an emotional and entertaining WNBA All-Star game, Max Holloway defending his featherweight title at UFC 240 in Canada and the New York Giants getting yet another hit to their wide receiver depth with Golden Tate being handed four-game suspension for a fertility drug.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Sunday!

HOLDING THEIR BREATH: Bengals Star AJ Green Carted off With Apparent Ankle Injury

It’s just one day into training camp and the Cincinnati Bengals already have bad news. A.J. Green, one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, went down near the end of practice with an apparent lower leg injury.

Green was worked on along the sideline before he was taken away in a cart. He is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Based on the initial diagnosis, #Bengals WR AJ Green is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, I’m told. They are hopeful, but he’s going to get an MRI to be sure. If that’s the case, expect serious caution throughout the preseason from Green and the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2019

First-year Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was tight-lipped about the injury.

“We’ll find out a little bit more about him later on,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to speculate on anything. We’ll find out more.”

Green missed seven games last season with a right toe injury and finished with a career-low 77 targets, 46 receptions and 694 receiving yards. It was the first time in his career that he didn’t make the Pro Bowl. Green collected over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first five seasons in the league, his career-best being a 1,426-yard, 11 TD year in 2013.

Last season with Green sidelined, the Bengals struggled for a third consecutive season, going 6-10. Cincinnati hasn’t had more than seven wins since its 12-4 campaign in 2015.

Green, 31, is in the last year of his deal with the Bengals. He’s due to make just under $12 million in base salary.

And STILL: Max Holloway Defends Featherweight Title Against Edgar at UFC 240

The “Blessed” express ran through Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Saturday night, as Max Holloway defended his featherweight title against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.

The Hawaii fighter won by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47) over Edgar. It was the third successful 145-pound title defense for Holloway, who lost to Dustin Poirier in a battle for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 just three months ago.

“Everybody said I wasn’t able to wrestle with this guy,” Holloway said. “I wanted to prove a point and go five rounds with him, so I could let the world know I’m here to stay. The ‘Blessed’ express is still on the move.”

In the co-main event, Cris “Cyborg” Justino won in a unanimous decision over Felicia Spencer. It was a rebound for the 34-year-old Brazilian knockout artist, who lost in her last fight to Amanda Nunes.

Justino immediately issued a rematch to Nunes following the victory. The champ responded on Twitter saying, “I’m ready for this … again.”

WHEELING & DEALING: Erica Wheeler Steals the Show in Vegas at WNBA All-Star Game

Erica Wheeler put on a show worth the price of admission in Las Vegas at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night, and in the process, made history as the first undrafted player in league history to take home the MVP honor at the event.

Wheeler, a 5-foot-7 guard who plays for the Indiana Fever, scored 25 points to help lead Team Wilson to a 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne.

As she was handed the MVP trophy, Wheeler was overcome with emotion.

“To me it was to make my mark and I think I did that,” said Wheeler, who was one of six first-time All-Stars. “I’m a no-name and left today with a name that everyone can remember.”

Wheeler’s story of perseverance impressed many of her All-Star colleagues.

“Just looking where she’s come from,” captain Elena Delle Donne said. “And probably at times feeling like she was the only one who believed in herself. That’s why she’s here. She continued to believe, and she’s worked so hard and you can see it in her game from year to year.”

There were also plenty of highlights on the court, most notably Phoenix’s 6-9 Brittney Griner, dunking three times — a rarity in the WNBA.

New York Giants Lose Another Wide Receiver After Positive Test by Golden Tate

Life after Odell Beckham Jr. has not been kind to the New York Giants.

Since shipping the outspoken star pass-catcher to the Cleveland Browns, the Giants’ wide receiver depth has been ravaged by injury, and now, a suspension.

Golden Tate, who signed a four-year deal with the team this offseason, is facing a four-game ban for testing positive for a drug prescribed for fertility planning. Tate said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

It’s just the latest bit of bad new in New York. Sterling Shepard, who was penciled in as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, broke his thumb during the Giants’ opening practice on Thursday. Newly-signed pass-catcher/kick returner Corey Coleman tore his ACL, rookie Darius Slayton is dealing with hamstring issues and Brittan Golden has a groin injury.

