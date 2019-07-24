VIDEO: Actress Pranks Dallas Cowboys’ Star Players To Max

Dallas Cowboys players such as running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Randall Cobb, wide receiver Michael Gallup, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, and others were duped by actress Carine Rice during media days.

The video surfaced on the Cowboys YouTube channel today and was quickly up over 10,000 views.

It seemed like a normal interview for the players, however there was a very clever game going on behind their backs. Take a look at how some of America’s Team turned out to be more gullible than fans thought.

Watch Video Released by Cowboys YouTube Channel

Rice puts Cowboys players in countless awkward situations as they think she is the worst interviewer ever. From answering her phone during the interview to pretending to pass gas, she does it all.

Some players go along with her while others are speechless. When the prank was revealed, players were shocked and likely relieved. This led to some of the funniest reactions.

It’s good to see some of the players dealing with contract disputes having fun with the team’s media department. It keeps everyone in good spirits, despite the drama over the last month. It could potentially show how close the two sides are to reaching deals.

Training Camp Coverage

The World’s Top Sports Franchise is gearing up for training camp in Oxnard, CA in a few days. They will look to avenge their playoff loss from last year. There’s plenty of storylines to follow heading into camp and we have you covered.

We’ll have continued coverage of training camp and all the latest on contracts for Elliott, Prescott, and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Player News

The team released wide receiver Allen Hurns today and saved $5 million in salary cap space. They now have $24 million in salary cap space so deals look like they should start piling in before camp opens up this weekend.

As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, center Travis Frederick is good to go for training camp. He’s planning to fully participate in training camp after missing the entire 2018 season due to Guillain-Barré syndrome — a disease that affects the nervous system.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will join cornerback Byron Jones on the physically-unable-to-perform list(PUP) to start camp. This wasn’t too much of a surprise as both Jones and Lawrence are expected to be ready for Week one, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys also will have some of these players featured in NFL Network’s Top 100 Players, voted on by the players. Jones was the first player to be listed in descending order at 97th. He’ll look to be one of many Cowboys to crack that list. The next edition for this list premieres at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network. It will reveals players 90-81 in the league.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Training Camp: Travis Frederick IN; DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Jones on PUP

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!