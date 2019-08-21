Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Address Plan for Third Preseason Game

The Kansas City Chiefs have been Jekyll and Hyde so far in their preseason games. They scored 38 points in their first game and came away with a three touchdown victory. In week two, the Chiefs scored just seven points on a Chad Henne pass to rookie Mecole Hardman.

Yes, it’s the preseason. These games do not matter and actually can hurt more than help. At the end of the day, the games have to be played. Teams are entering their third preseason game and this is the time where the starters play extended minutes to get ready for the regular season. For the Chiefs, it will be no different.

Patrick Mahomes threw just five passes in the Chiefs second preseason game. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Sammy Watkins have just four catches combined in two games. These numbers are normal and Kansas City remains on schedule to do big things in the regular season.

“That’s what the preseason is for, fixing those things and getting them ready for the season,” Mahomes said after practice on Tuesday.

The players and coaches are aware that these games are simply to get used to the speed of the game and get on the same page as the rest of the team. Heading into week three, the Chiefs’ starters will be extended longer than usual.

Chiefs’ Plan for Week Three

Andy Reid has said many times during the offseason that it is important to show up to practice. Players who hold out miss out on valuable information that they might need when they return. Reid expressed this many times when asked about a possible holdout from defensive lineman Chris Jones.

“I think everybody needs to get in—special teams included,” Reid said. “We need work on offense and we need work on defense. I thought the defense was actually a bright spot the last game. We need some work on the offense. That’s why we do it though.”

The Chiefs have made significant strides in improving their defense and it shows on the field. They hired Steve Spagnuolo to call the shots and added big names like Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu. If the defense can get stops to give the ball to the offense more, watch out for Kansas City.

As for the Chiefs’ offense, there is no panic after scoring just seven points in their second game. This is one of the best offenses in football that might have improved with the addition of rookies Hardman and Darwin Thompson.

“I think just being a little bit more successful as an offense this (Saturday) and that’s not necessarily scoring points, but just moving the ball and not making as many mistakes as a whole,” Mahomes said on what the team needs to improve. “I feel like last week, we were off here and there on certain plays and when you aren’t in that perfect sync, it makes you pay in the game.”

Mahomes finished just 2-5 for 11 yards on Saturday. The first team offense looked a bit out of sync, but there is time before week one of the regular season. The Chiefs will be on full display in week three when they extend their starters.

“It just gets them in the flow. You’ve got the one’s against the one’s and they kind of know what they’re doing. They get good work in,” Reid said. “You need that, you just need to kick it up a notch. It’s not as fast as what you’re getting in the regular season, but you’re cranking it up and it’s the next step. I’ve had success with it, therefore I’ve been doing it.”