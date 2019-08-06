Baker Mayfield Takes Care of the Troops at Browns Training Camp

Baker Mayfield wasn’t going to leave until every autograph was signed for the troops in attendance at Cleveland Browns training camp on Tuesday.

Despite being called off the field, Mayfield stuck around well after practice to snap selfies and sign everything from shirts to helmets and balls for the soldiers who were anxiously awaiting his signature.

Now that’s a true leader.

Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com caught the interaction on video.

Baker Mayfield was called off the field by the team when autographs were supposed to be over. He refused and signed and took selfies with every soldier remaining on the field. #Browns pic.twitter.com/gY8zm525yK — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2019

One soldier notes that he was getting the autograph for his wife, who’s a big Mayfield supporter.

“She’s a huge, huge fan,” the solider said, saying that his wife was digging the QB’s new mustached look.

Baker Mayfield’s Mustache Makes Some Waves

As the soldier noted, the hair on Mayfield’s upper lip has made quite an impression during training camp.

For much of the offseason, the he sported a thick beard before going clean shaven for his wedding. Many wondered why the QB decided to go with the new style. The answer, well — it’s a secret.

“That’s the elegance of having a mustache,” Mayfield said. “Maybe you’ll find out why I got rid of the goatee, maybe you won’t. That’s the great thing about having a mustache. It’s always a mystery.”

He was then asked if he was going to be starring in any “films,” to which the QB responds, “You’d like that wouldn’t you.”

The look even generated a new prop bet put out from Bovada might be the most interesting — and hilarious — there’s been in quite some time.

The gambling site put up a prop bet on what the star QBs facial hair will be for the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. The straight mustache currently is the favorite.

Mustache Only +110

Full Beard +175

Clean Shaven +300

Horseshoe Mustache +700

Chin Curtain +1200

Muttonchops +2000

Chin Strap +3000

Soul Patch +3000

Baker Mayfield’s Beer Chug at MLB Game Goes Viral

Mayfield went viral over the weekend for a massive beer bite-and-chug at a Cleveland Indians game.

Coming off of the Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium, Mayfield was in need of a little hydration, leading to the epic moment.

"I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film." – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

Following the chug, Mayfield emphatically pointed to the back of his Francisco Lindor jersey, pumping up the crowd further. The moment helped spark the Indians team on the field, as Lindor punctuated a big rally with a three-run homer, helping Cleveland win 7-2.

Mayfield’s buddy Stone Cold Steve Austin — who’s slammed down a beer or two in his day — recently graded the chug in a hilarious video.

“He goes old-school,” he said with a sarcastically serious tone. “and he just bites the beer with his tooth…crashes it with his tooth, pulls the tab, A-plus. That’s A-plus.”

Who better to judge athletes' beer chugging skills than @steveaustinBSR? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YYulQDepmN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 6, 2019

The moment also caught the attention of his head coach, who was able to have a laugh about it.

“It was very impressive,” Kitchens said with a smile. “I’d be worried about my tooth.”

He was then asked if he could pull it off, quickly responding with a “no” telling reporters he doesn’t drink beer anymore — which wasn’t quite the truth.

“That’s a lie,” Kitchens said, drawing giggles from the media scrum. “I told you all I wouldn’t lie. That’s a lie.”

