Odell Beckham Shares Revealing Behind the Scenes Video [WATCH]

Odell Beckham Jr. clearly isn’t hiding anything this season with the Cleveland Browns, and the latest look behind the curtain of OBJ’s life might be the most revealing yet.

Beckham dropped a behind the scenes video from his Calvin Klein underwear shoot that shows the rigors of pulling off a large-scale fashion commercial.

The shoot was part of Calvin Klein’s new “#MYCALVINS IRL” campaign, which is meant to show high-profile celebrities in their real life, without filter. It also features Namoi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Diplo, Jacob Elordi, Lay Zhang and Jelly Lin.

Here’s the video, which Beckham posted to his official YouTube channel.

Beckham announced he would be putting out videos on his YouTube channel earlier this offseason to speak directly to his fans.

“I think when people hear Odell Beckham Jr., OBJ, or whatever you want to call me, there’s this certain perception or persona,” Odell said in his video posted. “It’s true I like to have a good time. Celebrate. But, that’s only part of the story. The real Odell, he works… I really worked my entire life to get here. I deserve this. Come join along. See what it’s like. Watch the work get put in. Watch the good times. Watch everything.”

Odell Beckham Fires Back Following Gay Rumors After Calvin Klein Campaign

The racy photos of the Cleveland Browns star in his underwear were also posted on billboards and OBJ released on himself on his Instagram, which drew a ton of traffic.

The comments were filled with notes from celebrities, from Diplo to fellow NFL stars like Le’Veon Bell, who wrote: “Okayy Bro,” followed by a bunch of laughing faces. The post has almost double the likes and 10 times the comments that Beckham averages on most posts.

But the photo also started a conversation in the comments thread so heated that Beckham felt the need to respond and defend himself against rumors and comments alleging he is gay.

Here’s what Beckham said in its entirety: “Yallll chilllll mann damnnnn! It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it. If I sit here and defend myself y’all gon say im tryna defend myself , if I sit there and say nothin yalll gon say ‘seee he didn’t say anything..’I’m good wit me. Which is dumb straightttt… Period. lol I don’t neeed to say this shxt no mooooo! Half y’all girls in these comments. This the last time ima break this shxt down for y’all. And lastly before I got hit the weight room! Much love to everybody out there! Fellas sorry man, gotta get a (bag) for it!”

Main point among the gibberish: Beckham is straight — end of story.

Browns Give Odell Beckham Injury Update

Beckham is currently dealing with a hip issue, which has kept him out of both of the Browns preseason games and has limited him in practice. However, nobody around the Browns sounds too worried about it and Beckham said he’ll be ready to go in Week 1.

On Monday, safety Damarious Randall was asked about what he’s seen out of Odell Beckham so far with the Browns and how the star wide receiver has looked as he deals with an injury.

“Odell is Odell,” Randall said. “He’s in a once in a generation type talent. He will be ready to go Sept. 8. I don’t have any concerns about that.”

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times but only played in one playoff game, which ended in a disappointing 38-13 loss.

Beckham revealed to ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he wants to reach 100 receptions, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns this season catching balls from Baker Mayfield.

