Ezekiel Elliott Could be Fined More Than $2 Million For Holdout

In a way, Ezekiel Ezekiel may pay for his sought-after contract extension.

As Todd Archer of ESPN.com pointed out, the disgruntled running back is subject to massive fines as his holdout from the Dallas Cowboys continues — now at 27 days and counting.

Dallas can enforce a $40,000 fine for each day Elliott misses. Additionally, the team has authority to chase repayment of up to 25 percent of his $4.087 million signing bonus proration, as part of his rookie deal.

Should Elliott opt to sit out regular season action, he would potentially owe $226,000 for each game he skips, according to Archer, who also noted that Dallas can waive these fees if they so choose.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2016, Elliott is entering the penultimate year of his four-year, $24.956 million pact, which included $24.5 million guaranteed and a $16.35 million signing bonus. He’s due just $3.85 million in base salary for 2019.

Based on the latest hearsay, it appears Zeke will avoid having to open his own pocketbook. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Thursday that Dallas has offered Zeke a contract that would make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid backs, likely surpassing the four-year, $52.5 million deal Le’Veon Bell inked with the New York Jets in free agency. Bell’s pact includes $25 million fully guaranteed and can max out at $61 million in total value.

A previous report Thursday claimed Elliott would be ready to go for the Sept. 8 season-opener against the New York Giants.

Witten Pining for Elliott

While impressed, as most are, with rookie RB Tony Pollard, who’s lessening the sting from Elliott’s absence, Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten knows how the offense’s bread is buttered and wants its catalyst back as soon as possible.