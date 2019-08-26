Nathan Dowie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nathan Dowie, a senior high school football player in northern Florida, is recovering from a brain bleed he suffered after scoring a touchdown during a recent game.

Dowie, the starting quarterback for the Hilliard Flashes, fell hard in the endzone on Friday, August 23. He began to feel sick after the game was over, and ended up needing emergency brain surgery that night.

The team shared via social media on August 26 that doctors were able to remove Dowie’s breathing tube, although he remained sedated.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Nathan Dowie Got Back Up After Scoring a Touchdown in the Third Quarter

Nathan Dowie’s fall was recorded on video, embedded above. He is wearing the #8 jersey and playing quarterback.

You can see Dowie receive the ball and take off running. It was a short run — less than 10 yards. He leans forward as he reaches for the endzone, gets hit and travels head over heels, appearing to do a front flip. He nearly lands back on his feet before falling down again.

Dowie got right back up after scoring the touchdown and did not appear to be injured. (Hilliard ended up losing 21-18 to Oak Hill).

2. Dowie Began to Feel Sick in the Locker Room & Was Rushed to the Hospital

Nathan Dowie seemed to be just fine after taking the hit. Assistant coach Byron Crews reassured WJXT-TV that team officials checked out Dowie following the touchdown to make sure everything was ok. Crews told the TV station that Dowie was acting like his usual “happy-go-lucky self.”

But that changed once the game was over. In the locker room, Dowie began to complain that he didn’t feel well. The team trainer looked him over and decided that they needed to call an ambulance.

Dowie was rushed to the University of Florida Health in Jacksonville. Doctors performed a CT scan and quickly realized that Dowie was suffering from a serious brain bleed. He immediately underwent emergency surgery. Dowie’s father, Sean, told WFOX-TV that the doctors stopped the bleeding and were optimistic about his son’s recovery.

3. Nathan Dowie Is Now Breathing On His Own; A GoFundMe Account Was Launched to Help the Family Cover Medical Expenses

Update: “Great news his breathing tube is out and he is moving all his extremities. Not awake yet but it's one step closer we are so happy!” – Mrs. Kristin https://t.co/vUOZVe3Hzl — Hilliard Flashes Football (@FlashesF) August 26, 2019

Nathan Dowie would appear to have a long recovery ahead of him. The twitter account associated with the Hilliard Flashes Football team, which has been delivering updates on Dowie’s condition, shared a message on August 26 from the wife of one of the coaches.

It stated that Dowie no longer needed a breathing tube and was “moving all his extremities. Not awake yet but it’s one step closer we are so happy!”

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the Dowie family cover medical expenses. The page notes that the teenager “will be in the hospital for a while.”

4. Nathan Dowie Suffered From a Subdural Hematoma

Health officials have been debating in recent years whether football is too dangerous a sport due to the risk of severe head injuries. According to statistics cited by the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, there are between 1.7 million and 3 million sports-related concussions reported each year in the United States. About 300,000 of those are football-related.

Nathan Dowie, however, did not experience a concussion. He suffered from a subdural hematoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of a brain bleed are not always obvious and the patient may take awhile to begin feeling that anything is wrong. Dowie’s case is a perfect example of that. He finished the football game and didn’t report feeling sick until afterwards in the locker room. Health experts warn that the downward spiral is quick and can b deadly if the patient isn’t treated immediately.

A subdural hematoma, according to the Mayo Clinic, “occurs when blood vessels — usually veins — rupture between your brain and the outermost of three membrane layers that cover your brain (dura mater). The leaking blood forms a hematoma that presses on the brain tissue. An enlarging hematoma can cause gradual loss of consciousness and possibly death.”

5. Nathan Dowie Was Highlighted as a Key Returning Player For the Hilliard Flashes Football Team

Nathan Dowie just entered his senior year of high school in Hilliard, Florida. It’s a small town in Nassau County located about 30 miles northwest of Jacksonville.

Dowie was named the starting quarterback. He was highlighted as one of the crucial returning players this season as the Hilliard Flashes aimed to improve from the 2018 season.

Dowie was interviewed before the start of the season. He told reporters on High School Media Day that he felt optimistic that the team’s offense would perform well and that “we have a lot of playmakers this year.” He said that the offensive line was “small and aggressive.”

