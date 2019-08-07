2019 NFL Betting Props: First Coach Fired Odds Features Heavy Favorite

There’s going to be a coach fired in the NFL during the regular season because it happens every year almost without fail. NFL owners are rich dudes who are used to getting their way so they don’t have much patience when their team hugely underachieves in the early going.

After Week 4 – that is, the first month of the season – is generally the earliest a head coach will get a pink slip. Last year, the first one fired was Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns following a Week 8 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped the Browns to 2-5-1. In that case, a coaching change did work because Cleveland finished 7-9-1. Although, the interim head coach then, Gregg Williams, didn’t get the full-time job. Williams’ offensive coordinator, Freddie Kitchens, did.

Kitchens is +3000 on the NFL odds to be the first coach fired in 2019 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and that would be a huge upset because guys are rarely fired after their first season in charge and almost never during that first season. The Arizona Cardinals did fire Steve Wilks after his lone 2018 season and his replacement, former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, is +2500 to be the first gone this year.

Keep in mind that owners have to pay out any existing years on a coach’s contract because those are guaranteed, while players’ deals aren’t – other than that of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The clear favorite on the first coach to be fired betting odds is the Washington Redskins’ Jay Gruden at +300. Gruden has one playoff appearance in five years and a 35-44-1 regular-season record. The Redskins might be ready to rebuild under rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and could want someone else doing that job as coach/mentor to Haskins. Owner Dan Snyder hasn’t exactly been the patient type in the past.

The New York Giants’ Pat Shurmur is +700 at online betting sites after the G-Men were 5-11 and last in the NFC East in Shurmur’s first season. The Giants probably aren’t going to be very good this year after trading star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and losing a couple of key guys in free agency. QB Eli Manning is way past his prime.

Remaining favorites on this prop are the Detroit Lions’ Matt Patricia (+1000), Houston Texans’ Bill O’Brien (+1200) and Atlanta Falcons’ Dan Quinn (+1200). Patricia and Quinn make some sense after their teams missed the playoffs in 2018, but O’Brien’s Texans won the AFC South.

To no surprise, the +15000 long shot on this prop is the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

