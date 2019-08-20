Raiders’ Jon Gruden Says Antonio Brown Is ‘All In’

A couple of days after Oakland Raiders‘ general manager Mike Mayock gave a blunt interview about Antonio Brown’s status, head coach Jon Gruden had a chance to address the issue. The media wasn’t allowed to view Tuesday’s walkthrough, but the coach offered some more details on the situation. He was asked if Brown is all in on the team.

“Yeah, he’s all in, that’s what he said,” Gruden answered. “He’s all in, ready to go. That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here, he’s a great player.”

Gruden was also asked if Brown practiced during Tuesday’s session and he confirmed that the receiver did practice and he did wear a certified helmet. This is a promising development as it seems like this issue might finally be behind the team. Reports are that Brown isn’t done fighting the NFL, but at least it’s not keeping him away from the team anymore.

Gruden was also asked how Brown’s play was coming along after his extended absence.

“He’s shown great retention of what we’re doing – he didn’t miss the offseason program, he’s been in here and out of here, in meetings and it’s just good to have him back. He’s in great shape, he’s running hard and running good routes.”

Based on what’s been seen and heard in recent weeks, the foot injury seems to be completely behind Brown. He looked good in warmups for the Raiders before they played the Arizona Cardinals. He’ll be behind on some things, but he still has a few weeks to get back into the swing of things.

