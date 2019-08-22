Raiders’ Antonio Brown Hilarious Trolls Steelers Fans

New Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown burned a lot of bridges when he demanded a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things were pretty ugly towards the end of tenure there and it’s safe to say that Steelers fans aren’t stoked on Brown. The whole helmet controversy that’s been taking the world by storm over the last couple of weeks has only given them even more ammo against him. According to Pro Football Talk, a disproportionate number of people from Pittsburgh tuned into the latest episode of Hard Knocks to see how the controversy was addressed. Brown had some fun with this fact and took the chance to take a jab at the Steelers’ fan base.

My ex still thinks of me https://t.co/v3VdlNQ88K — AB (@AB84) August 22, 2019

“My ex still thinks of me,” tweeted Brown.

Antonio Brown: 1, Steelers fans: 0. He’s not wrong as the schadenfreude from Steelers fans is real. It is likely that they are eager to see him fail with his new team. Though things have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start in Oakland, it hasn’t been because he’s unhappy with the team. It has mainly been his battle with the NFL that has caused him these issues. Based on recent comments from his agent Drew Rosenhaus on ESPN, Brown is going to make it work even if he has to wear the new helmet.

“We’ll exhaust that process but, if it doesn’t work out, so be it,” said Rosenhaus.

Earlier rumors that Brown would retire if he couldn’t wear his helmet were debunked by the man himself.

“I hate when my mom call me, and my dad call me [and ask about] retirement,” Brown said after last Thursday’s game versus the Arizona Cardinals. “Where you get that from? I never said that.”

It has been a very weird situation and Brown hasn’t helped it. He ditched the last practice of training camp that elicited a blunt response from general manager Mike Mayock.

“Here’s the bottom line: He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that, we appreciate that, okay? But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in, or all out. We’re hoping he’s back soon, we got 89 guys bustin’ their tails. We’re really excited about where this franchise is going and we hope AB is going to be apart of it.”

Despite Mayock’s obvious frustration with the situation, Brown has the full support of head coach Jon Gruden.

“Yeah, he’s all in, that’s what he said,” Gruden said when asked if Brown was all-in. “He’s all in, ready to go. That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here, he’s a great player.”

The wide receiver obviously appreciates Gruden’s support the Hard Knocks crew caught the two talking on camera.

It’s easy for the narrative that Brown is a distraction to take over, but Gruden seems to be okay with his receiver standing up for himself. The drama that Brown causes is a lot harder to accept when the season isn’t going on and he’s not scoring touchdowns. All-pro level production from the wide receiver will make all the negative headlines from this offseason fade into a distant memory.

