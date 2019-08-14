Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 14

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by the Indianapolis Colts GM addressing his star QB Andrew Luck’s ankle injury and saying that he will likely miss the preseason. We’ll also take a look at the latest in the Antonio Brown helmet saga, that saw him return to training camp on Tuesday.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Likely To Sit Out Preseason With Ankle Injury, Per General Manager

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is dealing with more than just the calf strain that has kept him out of practice since May.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed Luck’s injury on Tuesday during a conference call, saying that the four-time Pro Bowler is currently dealing with an issue to the front of his left ankle in addition to a calf strain, which will likely make him miss the preseason.

From Colts GM Chris Ballard this evening: QB Andrew Luck's calf strain has slowly become an ankle issue. Specifically, a high-ankle issue. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 13, 2019

Ballard also said that the Colts are not ready to determine if Luck will be ready to go for Week 1, although they are not shutting him down and plan on having him rehab as the next step of the recovery process.

Chris Ballard: "This is not 2017." Luck will likely not play in the preseason, but Colts believe they've finally found the source of the pain in Luck's calf and ankle. Next steps: rehab. Not shutting him down or anything like that. But we'll remain skeptical. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 14, 2019

Luck was out the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury but had a major bounce-back season last year, throwing for 4,539 yards and 39 touchdowns on his way to earning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Antonio Brown Returns to Oakland Raiders Training Camp, Finds Newer Model of Helmet

Good to have you back, 84. pic.twitter.com/N9u1mHG1P8 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 13, 2019

Antonio Brown made his return to Oakland Raiders training camp on Tuesday following a two-week absence.

Brown accepted the decision that came down Monday by an independent arbitrator that ruled against his grievance of continuing to wear his 10-year-old helmet.

He’s currently looking into finding the same model helmet like the one he wore for the last decade, but manufactured more recently.

The four-time All-Pro appeared about 15 minutes before Tuesday’s practice concluded.

“I’m extremely grateful to be here,” Brown said. “Been dealing with a lot of adversity. I’m excited to be back, see my teammates, and get in the groove of things.”

Brown had reportedly threatened to retire if he wasn’t permitted to wear his old helmet. His agent Drew Rosenhaus says that his star client won’t be walking away from the game.

“All the talk about retirement and everything else, that’s not a consideration right now,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s committed to the team, he’s committed to the season and everyone can take solace in that. He’ll be playing this year and playing for the Raiders.”

Brown took to Twitter on Tuesday, asking fans for help in tracking down a version of his old helmet that was manufactured since 2010.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

According to ESPN, Rosenhaus said they had found some of the more recently manufactured helmets and that it was just a matter of getting one of them reconditioned and re-certified.

In addition to helmet gate, Brown also continues to recover from frostbite that he suffered on his feet from cryotherapy in July.

“Feel a lot better, you know? Working towards 100 percent,” said Brown of his progress. “Been a process with the feet. Anytime you’ve got a lot of blisters, it’s hard to change directions, cut and run and do what I do naturally.”

As for when we’ll see him return to the practice field, Brown left us hanging in suspense, saying “I guess you’ve got to stay tuned.”

More from Heavy.com: Brown shows off blistered feet on HBO’s Hard Knocks

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

Chris Sale is the fastest pitcher (1,626 IP) to record 2,000 career strikeouts, breaking @45PedroMartinez’s record of 1,771.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/CkumzdJvqg — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 14, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

2019 Little League World Series

Sixteen of the best youth baseball teams in the world square off for ten days in Williamsport, Pennsylvania starting on Thursday. The team of 11- and 12-year-olds from Honolulu, Hawaii took home the 2018 title.

WHEN: Thursday (Opening Day)

Game 1: Caribbean Region vs. Australian Region (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: New England – Barrington, Rhode Island vs. Southeast – South Riding, Virginia (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Asia-Pacific Region vs. Latin America Region (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Midwest – Coon Rapids, Minnesota vs. Great Lakes – Bowling Green, Kentucky (7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2)

NFL: Preseason Week 2 (Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders)

The second week of NFL preseason football kicks off Thursday night with five games, highlighted by No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals taking on the Raiders.

WHEN: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – THE BMW Championship

The second leg of three tournaments in this season’s FedExCup Playoffs will take place this weekend with the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. The top 70 players in the season-long standings will be eligible to tee it up at Medinah.

The top 70 is set. Next stop, @BMWchamps.@JordanSpieth & @HV3_Golf made huge moves, while two players with double-digit wins will head home. https://t.co/6lwt7D2Bli — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 11, 2019

The top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship the following week at East Lake in Atlanta to play for the PGA TOUR’s top prize.

WHEN: Thursday; First-round coverage of the BMW Championship begins at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.