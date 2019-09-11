Antonio Brown Dating History: Wide Receiver’s Ex-Girlfriend Is Model Jena Frumes

Antonio Brown’s dating history is largely occupied by his relationship with longtime girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. However, he also dated Instagram model Jena Frumes for a period of time, and had two of his five children with an unknown woman. Brown was accused of rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor in a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida this week.

Brown vehemently denies all of the accusations against him. You can read more about the lawsuit here.

The New England Patriots have since given the following statement: “We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

Brown’s girlfriend, Kyriss, is the mother of three of his children. She has not given a public statement on the allegations against the father of her children; however, her Instagram has been inundated with aggression from users over the lawsuit.

Here’s what you need to know about Brown’s dating history:

Brown Has Had an On-Again, Off-Again Relationship With Longtime Girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss

Brown has three children with Chelsie Kyriss. However, they were broken up for a period of time in the off-season of 2018, as is made clear by a message he wrote in June:

With all due respects any friends who consider @chelsie a friend should honestly help her vastly! She has two older kids Kellen Green 9 ; Brooklyn Green 7; she hasn’t seen or claimed in 4 years running around chasing me! Her Mom Lynn Kyriss and Todd Kyriss can not get ahold of her In regards of holding her accountable to her kids her family! Let’s not the internet confuse people upon her responsibility to her kids ! I ask that if you are her friend encourage her to take care all her kids not just mine and be a woman we know she capable of ! So we clear she’s my baby mama ! Shameika;Trice;Chelsie All mothers of my kids love y’all let’s be mothers to all ours not matter who I am. #MothersMatter#BeHonest #DontLie #Be100 #SoWeClear

Brown has since rekindled his relationship with Kyriss; they are currently together. However, that’s not the first time the couple have broken up for a stint of time. They also were broken up for a while in 2017, during which period Brown dated Frumes.

Brown Dated Jena Frumes, an Instagram Model, for a Period of Time in 2017

Brown was in a relationship with Jena Frumes, an Instagram influencer, model, and actress for a period of time in 2017. When Brown got back together with Kyriss, Frumes reportedly found out after seeing him post a family picture of him with Kyriss and his children.

Frumes then tweeted a series of responses. “Numb,” she first wrote, followed by another tweet, “‘Everything you read on the internet is true.’ -Abraham Lincoln”

Her final tweet about the matter on April 25, 2017, spoke to the level of her shock. She wrote, “When you get used for a publicity stunt by someone you genuinely liked just to piss their ex off, that’s life I suppose.”

Frumes spoke to blogging site BOSSIP about the breakup and confirmed she had no clue Brown was getting back together with his ex. “We both just made the decision to be together and become exclusive,”she said. “I was down to handle his baggage because he made me so happy, helped me with career goals and motivated me to be the best me.”

She added, “He’s a hard worker and his amazing energy was infectious. I was about to move in with him this week. I was told he was done with his current pregnant baby’s mother and that he tried for years but he just can’t make it work with her.”

Frumes has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, and also has a significant following as a YouTube influencer as well; you can see one of her YouTube videos above. She has not given a statement on the lawsuit against Brown.