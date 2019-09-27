Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Clowned by Teammates over ‘Spicy Nuggets’

All Dak Prescott wanted was chicken, but he got ribbed instead.

As revealed by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Prescott was jokingly mocked by teammates following his mid-huddle craving for Wendy’s spicy nuggets, a moment that was captured by NFL Films during last week’s win over Miami.

“Oh! Spicy nuggets are back. I might have to stop on the way home,” Dallas’ franchise quarterback can be heard saying after spitting out a play.

Some took this as a sign that Prescott was too focused on food rather than football. But it was as innocuous as it appears, and his hunger never manifested with a trip to the fast-food giant.

“I think I just saw an ad and said it,” he said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Unfortunately, didn’t get the nuggets.”

Because these moments live in infamy, Prescott caught flak from Cowboys players who believed he was closer to signing an endorsement deal than a contract extension.

“I’m sure his agents are probably working to get a deal done right there,” Witten joked, per ESPN.com. “Capitalize on the opportunity, you know? I don’t think he’s gotten enough there. … Pass them down to the rest of us, you know?”

It remains unclear when during the game Prescott’s stomach told his brain to tell his mouth to mention the nuggets. Regardless, Witten claims this quality is an endearing one to those around Dak.

“Listen, [he has the] ability to lock in and then keep a little bit of personality. … He’s relaxed, he’s calm out there,” he said. “I believe he prepares during the week and then he doesn’t overthink it when he gets in those moments.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Dak Makes Perfect Point on Contract

Prescott has faced more questions than he probably expected regarding his desire for chicken nuggets. But he used the occasion to emphasize his stance on still-ongoing negotiations between his camp and the club, discussion for which ramps up with each stellar outing.

“The reason we’re having contract talks is because of what I do on the field,” Prescott said Thursday, via Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher. “Ads, marketing, all this stuff, I know none of that happens if I’m not handling my business on the field.”

Moore Reveals Secret to Prescott’s Early-Season Success

Rookie Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore isn’t taking credit for Prescott’s MVP-caliber play through three games. While many inside the team’s orbit point to Moore, a breath of fresh air under a headset, as the impetus for Prescott’s stellar stat line Moore himself passes the buck (no pun) to the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and his willingness to take chances — chances that often convert to touchdowns.

“He’s letting that thing rip,” Moore said Thursday, per Rob Phillips of the team’s official website. “I think there’s something to it that there’s no hesitation in him. He’s hitting the top of his drop, he’s seeing it, he’s letting it rip and he’s very convicted and decisive in what he’s doing.”

Prescott currently ranks second in the league in passing TDs (9) and sixth in passing yards (920) and yards per game (306.7). Collectively, the Cowboys’ offense sits among the top five in every major statistical category: fourth in points (32.3 per game) and passing yards (302.3), and third in total yards (481.3) and rushing yards (179.0).

READ NEXT: Cowboys Announce Big Update on Amari Cooper’s Foot Injury

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL