Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Potential Taco Charlton Trade

Jerry Jones isn’t saying Taco Charlton’s on his way out. But he didn’t not say that, either.

Speaking Sunday, following Dallas’ victory over the Redskins, the Cowboys‘ czar deflected a question about Charlton, a weekly healthy scratch and subject of intense trade rumors.

“I know there is some discussion. We don’t get into that. I am really excited about getting Robert Quinn back. That is really big for us,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.



Quinn, who was dealt to Big D this offseason, returns from NFL suspension in Week 3, just in time to face his former team, the tanking Miami Dolphins. His addition further crowds an already log-jammed depth chart, which features Dorance Armstrong, Christian Covington and Kerry Hyder as the direct backups to starting defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford.

The Cowboys were granted a roster exemption for Quinn, which expires at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Might the club free a spot by shipping off Charlton, the No. 28 overall draft pick of the 2017 NFL draft? We shall soon know …

RapSheet Update

On Sunday, prior to the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested a Taco trade may be consummated this week, aligning with the news that Dallas held discussions with Miami about stud defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Cowboys, too, have supposedly engaged in player-for-player talks with an unnamed team involving Charlton and an undisclosed player.