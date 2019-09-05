Cowboys RB Suffers Knee Injury During Practice [Report]

On the day the Dallas Cowboys wrangled in Ezekiel Elliott, they potentially lost another running back.

According to multiple reports, Cowboys rookie RB Mike Weber sustained a knee injury in Wednesday’s practice. Weber, released at final cuts and signed to the practice squad, was hurt amid scout-team drills simulating Giants RB Saquon Barkley ahead of the teams’ Week 1 matchup.

The severity of Weber’s injury is not yet known. He previously battled a knee ailment during offseason workouts.

Chosen in the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft, Weber was among a handful of fill-ins for Elliott, who staged a 40-day holdout in protest of his contract, missing training camp and the preseason. He carries 22 times for 54 yards across four exhibition appearances, adding five receptions for 28 yards.

Weber played his college ball at Ohio State, where he totaled 2,268 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in his 2018 senior campaign. A smooth, instinctual back with below-average burst, he was projected to be taken in the sixth round by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

“Adequately skilled runner with decent size who can get what is blocked but is unlikely to find his own yards often enough at the NFL level,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. “Weber does a nice job of spying second-level linebackers and making lane choices relative to where the defensive flow is headed. However, even when he sees it, he struggles to access enough acceleration to rip past the first two levels of tacklers. He can make the initial tackler miss but doesn’t string moves together effectively. He could have a career cap as a RB3.”

Weber and 2018 undrafted free agent Jordan Chunn were chopped Saturday as the Cowboys pared down their roster to the 53-player limit. Chunn was re-signed to the taxi squad, then promoted to the active roster Monday, joining rookie Tony Pollard and veteran Alfred Morris, who’s expected to take over scout duties for Weber.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

WATCH: Zeke Returns to Cowboys Practice

He’s baaaaack (and $100 million richer). The ink barely dry on his record-setting contract extension, and his holdout kaput, Elliott rejoined his teammates at practice on Wednesday as Dallas began full-scale install for Sunday’s season-opener against the Giants.

Cowboys Could Cut RB

Dallas cleared $1.6 million of salary cap space by extending Elliott, who will require formal placement on the 53-man roster. The club was granted a temporary roster exemption for Elliott amid his standoff, but they’ll need to waive a player to make room. It’s possible Big D cuts Chunn or, if his issue is severe enough, reaches an injury settlement with Weber.

READ NEXT: Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Reason for Demanding Highest-Paid RB Title

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL