Dak Prescott, Cowboys Contract Negotiations Take New Turn: Report

Here’s a word for Jerry Jones to paint his ongoing contract discussions with Dak Prescott: Lukewarm.

That’s the latest from Bleacher Report NFL insider Mike Freeman, who reported Wednesday that negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and its franchise quarterback have “slowed slightly” in recent days, countering the recent optimism of Jones, who’s spoken as if a deal was done — “imminent,” as he put it.

Before any ledges are approached, though, Freeman added that an agreement is still expected to be reached at some point this season.

Contract talks between Dak and the Cowboys “have slowed slightly” but both sides still expect to get a deal done, per @MikeFreemanNFL pic.twitter.com/6y2aSUuAwH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 12, 2019

Radio Silence in Frisco

There’s been nothing substantial to note since last Sunday’s blowout victory over the New York Giants, a win so exhilarating that Jones couldn’t help but boast about his soon-to-be pact with Prescott.

“Oh, yes, I do know that we’ll get it done,” he said. “It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on an imminent basis. Imminent. … What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”

Minutes turned into hours, hours into days, as Prescott and the Cowboys hadn’t come to terms on a potentially record-setting contract that should include more than $100 million in guarantees. Jones’ confidence gave way to reality — the reality that QB deals are particularly tricky to close.

Jones’ comments prompted something of a public retraction from his son, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones: “(Jerry) has different meanings for different words. … (Hopefully) we’ll put this in the rearview mirror sooner than later,” he clarified Monday.

The reality is, Stephen explained, a few hurdles remain and they’re rooted in structure language rather than actual dollars and cents. As Ezekiel Elliott proved, these megadeals are mind-numbingly complex.

“It’s just a matter of finding things as you get closer that are really important to Dak. And obviously we’ll continue to verbalize what’s really important to keep as many of these players as we can on this young football team and he understands and appreciates that,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “At the same time, he’s got really good representation and they’re also wanting to make sure someone’s really looking out for Dak and they’re doing a great job of that. We’ll just continue to progress.”

Dak Speaks But Doesn’t Say Much

True to character, Prescott’s focus is maintained on football, not his financials. He’s locked in to his Week 2 matchup with the division-rival Washington Redskins, the Cowboys’ first road tilt of 2019.

Addressing the media after Thursday’s practice, the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, who set an opening day franchise record with 405 passing yards in Week 1, shrugged off contract questions, insisting “it’ll get done in due time.”

“I’m focused on the Redskins. After that, I’ll be focused on the next opponent,” Prescott said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I have a great team, great agents that are handling that. My focus is all on this team.”

