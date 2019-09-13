Antonio Brown Joining Patriots Like KD Signing With Warriors, Says Analyst

Antonio Brown and Kevin Durant are both joining new teams in 2019. But it was when Durant signed with his former team, the Golden State Warriors, that has drawn a comparison to the recent move Brown made in joining the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke about the two players and the impact they bring in their respective sports.

“I mean, the brotha’s all world,” Stephen A. Smith told Power 105’s The Breakfast Club on Thursday about Antonio Brown while also discussing his affiliation with his alumni, Winston-Salem State, a Historically Black College University.

“He’s one of the top two receivers in all of football. He’s a future Hall of Famer, one of the greatest receivers we’ve seen, can’t take anything away from him and I think with him, it’s unfair. It’s the equivalent of Durant with the Warriors. It’s a foregone conclusion that the Patriots are going to win it all barring injury.”

That’s high praise but makes you think!

Durant won two NBA Championships and MVP awards with the Dubs and came out East to join the Nets with Kyrie Irving.

“Maybe his heart is out of Golden State,” NBA writer, Steve Kyler told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast right before Durant signed with the Nets this summer.

“I want to be out of Golden State, I want to be in New York. I’m not sold that this makes a lot of sense for the New York Knicks, but I also don’t believe they’ll get Kyrie Irving which is kind of a part of that deal as well. They certainly didn’t get Anthony Davis.”

The Warriors got All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, via a sign-and-trade.

The Warriors re-signed Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to new deals. The Dubs traded Andre Iguodala, their 2015 NBA Finals MVP away to add cap space and it is believed that Klay Thompson will miss most of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

One constant that has remained in the Warriors’ stable is Steph Curry.

With career averages of 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest, Steph Curry is entering his tenth NBA season with the Warriors this coming season. Some assume that the Los Angeles Clippers have the advantage in the NBA’s Western Conference this coming season after signing Kawhi Leonard and trading to get Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile back at the ranch in the NFL: Antonio Brown is in an okay situation with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders opted to release Brown last week prior to Week 1. He signed with the Patriots promptly.

Brown caught some impressive catches in practice on Thursday with his status for Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins highly dependent on whether he’s placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Worth noting: A civil lawsuit against Brown was filed against Brown this week and the Patriots released a statement:

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”