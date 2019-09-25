Sammy Watkins Fantasy: Will Chiefs WR Be Top Target in Week 4?

One thing that is certain is that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to score points. Patrick Mahomes is going to spread the ball around to his talented receivers and big plays are going to happen. This has certainly been the case through Week 3.

Sammy Watkins burst onto the scene in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished with nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns once Tyreek Hill left with an injury. Since that game, Watkins has been a consistent receiver. In Week 2, Watkins finished with six catches for 49 yards and against the Baltimore Ravens, he logged five catches for 64 yards.

The main fantasy concern is that Watkins has not been in the end zone since the first game. The Chiefs have been a big play offense and they are hitting multiple per game. None have gone to Watkins in recent weeks. They will have a chance this week against the Detroit Lions to get Watkins more involved.

Sammy Watkins Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions are one of the surprise teams in the league so far. They are 2-0-1 and finding ways to win close games. Despite their undefeated record, the defense in Detroit has not been strong.

Detroit ranks 23rd in the league allowing 394.7 yards per game. Yardage has not turned into points as they are allowing just 20.7 points per game. In their first three games, the Lions have allowed a massive fantasy game for the opposing team’s top receiver.

In Week 1, Larry Fitzgerald went off against Detroit for eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. The following week, Keenan Allen finished with eight catches for 98 yards. Previously, Nelson Agholor racked up eight catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions have allowed a receiver to have eight catches in each of the first three games.

This matchup has potential for Watkins. Through three games, Watkins leads the Chiefs in receptions (20), yards (311), and tied for the league in touchdowns (3). He has not scored since Week 1 but there is something to be said about consistency. That is that Watkins is still one of Mahomes’ favorite targets and that is not going to change.

Should You Start or Sit Sammy Watkins in Week 4?

Once Hill went down, Watkins jumped into that No. 1 receiver role. As long as Hill is off the field, Watkins has to be in your fantasy lineup.

Mahomes has been hitting different receivers for big plays that have led to touchdowns but that is not all fantasy is about. Targets are a major factor, especially in PPR formats. If a receiver is getting targeted many times per game, that means that he and the quarterback have a connection and he is getting open. This is Watkins. His numbers have been consistent since his breakout game.

Watkins is a former top-five pick. He is a talented receiver that has had a fresh start since coming to Kansas City. In this offense, it is easy for a receiver to succeed and Watkins is doing just that. Against the Lions, Watkins could get in the endzone for the first time since Week 1. Make sure to have Watkins in your lineup come Sunday.