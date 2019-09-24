Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 24

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears getting back on track with a dominant win over the Redskins on ‘MNF,’ and you’ve got to see the viral clip of an Eagles fan mocking Nelson Agholor after saving children from a burning building (Yes, you read that right!).

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Bears Get Back on Track, Roll Past Redskins 31-15 on Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears got just what the doctor ordered for an offense that had been sputtering – a struggling Washington Redskins’ defense.

Led by an impressive performance by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears got out to a 28-0 first-half lead and would cruise to a 31-15 victory on Monday night to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Trubisky threw three touchdown passes (his first of the season) to WR Taylor Gabriel in the second quarter and completed 25-of-31 on the night for 231 yards.

Coming into the game, the Bears’ offense had been futile, scoring only 19 points in their first two games – which they eclipsed in the second quarter alone on Monday.

The Bears’ defense also joined the party, forcing five turnovers from Redskins QB Case Keenum, including a pick six by former Redskin Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Against his former team, @haha_cd6 takes an INT 37 yards for a @ChicagoBears TD! #Bears100

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app⁰

— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2019

Chicago will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in a key early-season NFC Central division matchup on Sunday, while the winless Redskins (0-3) will travel to play the New York Giants (1-2) and rookie QB sensation Daniel Jones as he makes his home debut.

VIRAL MOMENT: Eagles Fan Saves Children From Burning Building, Then Calls Out Receiver For Dropping Passes

"We was catching 'em … unlike [Nelson] Agholor." After catching children thrown from a window during a fire, a Philly man was feeling extra petty 😅 (via @SteveLindsayCBS)pic.twitter.com/b5qlaVlQz6 — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2019

A Philadelphia Eagles fan became an internet sensation on Monday when a clip of his interview with CBS Philadelphia went viral following his heroics of saving children from a fire.

Hakim Laws described the chaotic scene that took place on Sunday night in West Philadelphia where a family was trapped in a burning building. Laws, a former firefighter, and other people on the street stepped in to save the day, catching the children as their father threw them from the window.

During the interview, Laws seamlessly took a dig at the Eagles WR Nelson Agholor, who had a fumble and a couple of big dropped passes in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them… unlike Agholor,” Laws said in the local CBS interview.

Thankfully no major injuries were reported from the blaze that was started by an air conditioning unit, according to authorities.

Agholor showed respect to Laws for being a community hero and reached out on Monday night via Twitter to extend an invite to him and his family to attend the next Eagles’ home game.

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

The NCAA's enforcement staff has charged the University of Kansas with lack of institutional control and Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self with head coach responsibility violations. https://t.co/cQSesS82Is — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

MLB: Battle for the American League Wild Card

The race for the AL’s second Wild Card is down to the wire, as the Rays take a half-game lead over the Indians heading into tonight’s action.

RAYS vs. YANKEES: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET

INDIANS at WHITE SOX: Tonight, 8:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

WNBA SEMIFINALS: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces (Game 4)

The Mystics are one win away from advancing to play the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals. The Aces will look to extend their season and force a sudden-death Game 5 with a win tonight.

WHEN: Tonight, 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

SERIES: Washington leads 2-1

