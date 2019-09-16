Carmelo Anthony Update: Steve Nash Reveals Why Melo Is a Hall of Famer

Steve Nash doesn’t understand why Carmelo Anthony isn’t in the NBA right now and he detailed it in an interview that is slated to release this week via Fanactics View.

Steve Nash weighed in on Carmelo Anthony today. Called him a Hall of Famer & ponders why he hasn’t been signed to a team. That will be news this week! 👌🏽 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) September 16, 2019

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Nash is the most decorated Canadian basketball player as a seven-time All-NBA selection and the NBA’s Most Valuable Player while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

In the forthcoming interview that will be released by Fanactics View, the Hall of Famer discussed Melo himself being a Hall of Fame-caliber player and that he certainly deserves another shot in the league.

A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets last summer after clearing waivers in a trade that shipped him from the Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks. After signing with the Rockets he was later traded to the Chicago Bulls before the NBA’s trading deadline.

Carmelo Anthony has been working out with members of the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles this summer.

The Lakers do have one final roster spot and many believe that Carmelo Anthony still has some game left in the tank to compete against many of the NBA’s elite.

“His first year in the league, he took a 17-win Nuggets team to the playoffs in the West as a rookie,” said Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard.

“He is one of the best 300 players in the world that’s not playing,” TNT’s Kenny Smith told me in April. “You can’t say he’s not one of the best 300 players.”

Melo to Brooklyn from a basketball standpoint also does make sense.

The Nets have a potent roster with names like Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie complimenting Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The Nets will likely be without Durant this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

“Definitely want to see him get back into the league,” Dwyane Wade tells me of Carmelo Anthony.

“But you also want to see him to get back to a place where they can allow Melo to play the game he loves the way that Melo can.”

While he’s been away from the game, he’s been spending a ton of time going to his son, Kiyan’s basketball games.

“I don’t know if they remember how good of a player he was and still is,” Blake Griffin told Landon Buford last season. “Sometimes it’s the situation. It sucks to see as a basketball player to see people act [as if] he is something [that] he is not.”

Dwyane Wade told me that he wants to see Melo latch on to a team.

Where is that team? “The place that wants him,” newly retired NBA legend, Dwyane Wade told me.

“The place that’s going to allow him to be Melo and understand that he still can play the game of basketball.”