Surprising Pair of Browns Players on Trading Block

As the trade deadline approaches, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is working the phones with a focus on acquiring some help on the offensive line.

Trent Williams has been the primary target, but multiple attempts by the Browns have been rebuffed, with the Washington Redskins saying they have no intentions on trading their disgruntled left tackle that has missed the first seven weeks of the season in an extended holdout.

It appears that one way or another — whether it’s Williams or another piece like Nate Solder — the Browns are set on making a move to protect Baker Mayfield, who has been sacked 16 times this season and hit 22 times.

So what could the Browns give up in a trade? The team currently has 16 picks in the next two drafts, which includes picks in every round but the fifth in next year’s draft.

An interesting conditional pick Cleveland has in their back pocket is from the Duke Johnson Jr. trade with the Texans. It was a conditional fourth-round pick, but would turn into a third if Johnson was active for 10 games. He’s already been active for seven this year for Houson.

When it comes to players who could be dealt, Albert Breer of The MMQB joined the Bull & Fox show and revealed that two players that are likely being shopped are wide receiver Rashard Higgins and corner T.J. Carrie.

“You could see players from the Browns involved,” Breer said. “T.J. Carrie now has starting experience…Hollywood Higgins has sort of fallen down the depth chart. There’s certain guys where they could have value to other teams, they play premium positions, they play positions of need in other places. I actually think the Browns could have the opportunity to get a little creative and go get a guy.”

Breer goes on to mention that Eagles tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai as another option the Browns could pursue.

“There’s some opportunity there,” Breer said, citing that Carrie would fill a need for the Eagles as corner.

There have been plenty of rumors about the Browns offensive line, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported last week that starting left tackle Greg Robinson would be heading to the bench. Recent comments from Browns players would also support that theory.

“I think [the coaches are] figuring that out still,”starting Browns guard Joel Bitonio said. “I think they want to see a good two weeks of practice out of multiple guys. It’s going to be a coach’s decision once it comes down to that final choice.”

However, if there is a chance on the way, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t ready to share it with anyone.

#Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens says he is undecided on changes on OL but won;t reveal until Sunday if he does. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 23, 2019

“My job is to put those guys in good situations, and their job is to perform, whoever is out there,” Kitchens said. “I think once we start leaning toward that and making sure we are doing our job in all areas, we will be fine. It is also my responsibility to make sure we have the guys out on the field that give us the best chance of doing that.

“I have never said anything about possible changes. You guys have said that or asked me those questions. Just because guys are taking different reps are different positions does not mean changes are being made.”

The Browns play the Patriots on Sunday and are nearly two touchdown underdogs for the game.

