Celtics vs. Sixers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Are the Philadelphia 76ers finally ready to take the next step? After years of false hope with an imperfect roster, Philadelphia seems to have arrived in 2019. They will begin their hopeful season with a tough matchup with the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were winners in free agency and added two intriguing rookies. Kemba Walker signed in Boston along with Enes Kanter. The Celtics added rookies Carsen Edwards and Tacko Fall, two big names in college basketball just a season ago. The post Kyrie Irving era is in good hands with Walker.

Among the Sixers new additions includes Al Horford. Philly has finally added a big man to play along side Joel Embiid. Jimmy Butler left for Miami and Ben Simmons has a new max contract. The Sixers have emerged as favorites in the East along with the Milwaukee Bucks but do they know how to win? There is a lot of pressure on this team and head coach Brett Brown.

Celtics vs. Sixers Preview

This is a preview for opening night but this game might be a preview of a dynamic playoff series come the end of the season. Both of these teams reached the conference semi-finals last season and were eliminated.

The Sixers took the world champion Toronto Raptors to seven games and lost on a last second shot by Kawhi Leonard that is still bouncing around the rim. Boston went out in less dramatic fashion as they were beaten in five games by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers-Celtics bitter rivalry goes back for years in the NBA. Tomorrow, a brand new chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/lMiDcparcC — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 22, 2019

Philadelphia was fourth in the league last season scoring 115.2 points per game. Boston finished behind them with 112.4. In game one, it is all about star power and which team has the best player on the floor. For both sides, they will be without a headache from last season.

The drama surrounding Irving and the Celtics weighed heavily on this team. For the Sixers, the locker room drama came from Butler. They are both on different teams now which allows all sides to move on.

Celtics vs. Sixers Pick & Prediction

There will be a lot of questions answered throughout the season about these two teams. Can Simmons shoot? Is Embiid an MVP candidate? Will Walker be the next big point guard in Boston? How will Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum take the next step? These will not be answered in game one but the star power will be on display.

The Sixers will be five-point favorites when this game tips off tonight. The fans in Philadelphia will be rowdy as they are desperate for a legitimate title contending team after being teased for years. But are the Sixers ready?

Sometimes the excitement can have the opposite impact early on. Look at last night’s game where the Raptors came out sluggish after receiving their championship rings. It is possible in Philly. If you have the option, dabble on the Celtics in the first half. As for the game, it will even out where the home team and the better team will take over in the end.

PICK: Sixers -5

OVER: 212.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Sixers 114, Celtics 105

