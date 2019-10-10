Colin Kaepernick’s Reps Address ‘False Narratives’ in Open Letter

Colin Kaepernick‘s representatives, sports agent Jeff Nalley, and PR director Jasmine Windham released a two-page letter concerning all of the “false narratives” surrounding their client. The letter included a series of facts about Kaepernick’s ability to play, and why he’s still not an NFL team this season.

It opens by stating that Kaepernick is absolutely allowed to be employed by an NFL team after previously filing a grievance. Nalley and Windham wrote, “Eric Reid filed the same grievance and is currently employed by an NFL team,” as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed.

Reid actually tweeted out his support after the press release was shared online. The Carolina Panthers’ safety wrote, “There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it’s important to set the record straight, again.” Please read this!! Don’t believe the lies being told about my brother @kaepernick7.”

The press release shuts down the rumors that Kaepernick demanded a specific salary with his employment, and states that despite media reports saying otherwise, “not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest,” and that “not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout.”

It also continues on to address previous rumblings that the Seattle Seahawks had brought in Kaepernick. To those reports, the letter explains that “Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out.” However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reportedly called Kaepernick a “starter in this league.'”

As for the former 49ers’ quarterback being considered a “distraction,” the letter quoted a 2016 comment from his former coach, Chip Kelly, who’s currently the head coach at UCLA. “He is a zero distraction,” Kelly said at the time.

Does Colin Kaepernick Want to Continue Playing in NFL?

In terms of one major lingering question of whether or not Kaepernick still wants to play football, the answer is an unequivocal yes according to the letter. “He has been working out 5 days a week, for 3 years, in preparation to play again,” the press release stated.

And for those wondering why he opted out from his 49ers contract, the answer allegedly lies with 49ers general manager, John Lynch. Nalley and Windham claim the decision by Kaepernick happened after Lynch informed the quarterback of the franchise’s intent to cut him.

Per the release, Lynch publicly stated: “I don’t want to characterize it as he made a decision to leave here… You can opt out, we can release you.” The letter goes on to explain that Kaepernick chose to opt out prior to free agency in order to maximize his potential employment opportunities.”

According the facts stated in the letter, Kaepernick is just willing to play, he’s ready and abled, and an entire page is dedicated to his stats and QB rating from 2016.

Kaepernick Has Rihanna’s Support & Turned Down Performing at Super Bowl LII’s Halftime Show In Protest

One day prior to Kaepernick’s team release their letter, Rihanna opened up to Vogue magazine to confirm the reason she turned down performing at the Super Bowl’s halftime show last year was because of how the NFL dealt with quarterback after his protest.

The singer said, “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Kaepernick saw her comments, and retweeted her statements on his Twitter page.

