DeSean Jackson Ruled Out: Eagles Release Final Injury Report

DeSean Jackson was already reported to be “shaky” to play Sunday. Now it’s official: the injured wide receiver has been ruled out against the Jets.

Jackson missed another practice Friday and hasn’t taken any reps since aggravating his abdomen in Week 2 against the Falcons. With Jackson unable to go, the Eagles will start Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver. Mack Hollins should continue to see an uptick in targets as well.

In addition to Jackson, Philadelphia has also ruled out the following players: cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), tight end Alex Ellis (knee), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck). Cornerback Sidney Jones is officially listed as questionable but head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence that Jones would start opposite Rasul Douglas.

Perhaps the best news of the day involved left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and defensive end Derek Barnett (groin). Both players had been limited in practice all week but they are full-go for Sunday. Pederson preached caution when discussing Jackson’s injury and not rushing him back too hastily.

“Obviously he’s a runner, he’s a sprinter, so we have to be careful,” Pederson said. “But he’s doing everything he can in his power to get back out there. We’ll evaluate him again next week and see where he’s at.”

Doug Pederson Most Underrated Coach in NFL

It’s not the first time this argument has been made, and it won’t be the last. Whenever one of those “Best NFL Coaches” lists comes out, one name is usually missing: Doug Pederson. Why?

All the Eagles coach has done in his three-plus seasons is win. Pederson’s regular-season record stands at 31-21, including a pristine 5-0 mark on “Thursday Night Football.” He has also posted a sterling 4-1 mark in the postseason with a Super Bowl victory.

Yet time and time again he falls behind the likes of Sean McVay and Sean Payton and John Harbaugh and Pete Carroll. Not for nothing, Pederson is undefeated against McVay’s teams and beat the mighty Bill Belichick to secure the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl. Those should be reasons enough to lift him in these rankings. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager agreed and made the case the other day on the show “Good Morning, Football.”

“This guy beat [Bill] Belichick in a Super Bowl. Every time they go on Thursday night, they win. They’re 5-0. Pederson is never the — oh, we talk about Sean McVay’s genius, and Sean Payton, his genius, and, wow, look at how amazing Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling is,” Schrager said Thursday. “Well, Pederson just quietly wins every big game.

“And when their backs are against the wall, he finds [a way to win]. Oh, and by the way, when his starting franchise quarterback went down two years in a row, he found a way to get this team not only to the playoffs but to win games in the playoffs. Doug Pederson, your most underrated head coach in the NFL.”

