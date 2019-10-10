Are Eagles Losing Confidence in Struggling Receiver Nelson Agholor?

The leadership has been pounding the pavement and preaching patience. The catches will come and the pats on the back will continue for Nelson Agholor.

But something has to change for the incredibly shrinking Eagles wide receiver. Agholor seems to be fading from the game plan ever since that game-losing drop in Atlanta. He has nine receptions for 70 yards in the last three games (yes, he did have two touchdowns against Detroit) while fighting through a circus-like atmosphere surrounding his drops and “mishaps” to quote a certain viral Eagles fan. Despite the outside pressure, there is no panic about Agholor in the Eagles’ locker room. His coaches’ and teammates’ faith in him is stronger than ever.

“I feel extremely confident in Nelly. I’ve felt extremely confident in him really since I’ve been here,” Carson Wentz told reporters. “I know what type of person he is. I know how much he understands the game. I know how hard he works and how badly he wants to be great. You don’t overdo it at all. You just keep building him up.”

There was one specific play last week that kind of defined the Eagles season at the quarter mark. Agholor snuck past the Jets secondary and was wide open racing down the field for a would-be touchdown, but Wentz’s heave was slightly overthrown. The bomb shot was a play that DeSean Jackson probably would have caught up to. It was one missed opportunity that should be pinned on the quarterback, not Agholor.

“He’s doing everything we ask him to do,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said. “I got the question about the down-the-field throws and he’s gotten behind the defense and was knocked off his route twice the other day, otherwise maybe he’s got two touchdowns and we’re sitting here going, ‘Holy cow, what a game.'”

Agholor Hints Big Game On the Horizon, Maybe This Week

There is no confidence lost in Nelson Agholor’s mind. He has his head to the grindstone and keeps showing up for work with his head held high. While the receptions haven’t been there, it’s not for lack of usage. He has played more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps during the Eagles’ current two-game winning streak. The big plays — and the touchdowns — are coming soon.

“It’s going to come,” Agholor told reporters. “And it’s going to come real big, and I’m going to fall back in the end zone, and I’m going to be all excited and happy and slapping hands and all that. It’s just about me putting in the work and trusting that my time will come to have that. The day you start worrying about (your role in the offense) is the day you miss your opportunity, honestly.”

